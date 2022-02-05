Rabbi Peretz Kazen, of Chabad in Baton Rouge, will lead "Meditation from Sinai," a new six-session course by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute, starting Monday.
The course explores the nature of Jewish meditation and the profound benefits it can bring to one’s daily life, according to a news release.
Participants will be instructed in what Jewish meditation is, the pivotal role it plays in Jewish tradition, and the fundamental ideas it is based on. The course will teach crucial life tools that help one respond effectively to negative thoughts and emotions, recognize the value of each new moment, and find purpose and spirituality even in life's most mundane tasks.
“Not many people think of meditation as a Jewish thing,” Kazen said. “when in reality, Judaism has a rich and authentic tradition of meditative practices that, when implemented, can truly transform one’s life for the better.”
The course is accredited in Louisiana for mental health professionals seeking to fulfill their continuing education requirements (nine CEU credits).
Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. The courses are open to the public.
Sessions will be offered in-person at 11 a.m. and over Zoom at 7 p.m., both on Mondays.
Those interested can call (225) 267-7047 or visit chabadbr.com/JLI for registration and other course-related information.
Out of the 'Shadows'
The Rev. Anthony Kelley, retired pastor of Greater First Church Baptist in Baker, is enjoying his latest ministry journey, his "Shadows" podcast.
Starting Sunday, the newly structured podcast "will allow occasional special guests to join in conversations about pertinent and relevant challenges, issues and topics for Christ’s church in the 21st century, especially for young adults and millennials."
The podcast can be accessed from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Sunday on various platforms.
Kelley served as a pastor for 40 years, including just over a year at Mount Zion First Baptist Church in Baton Rouge prior to leading Greater First for more than 15 years.