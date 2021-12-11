Many popular Christmas songs, sacred and secular, have interesting stories about how they came to be. Here’s a look at a handful of them.
“O Little Town of Bethlehem”
Phillips Brooks wrote what would become the lyrics of this song while on sabbatical in the Holy Land. At night, while looking at Bethlehem, he wrote, “O Little Town of Bethlehem, how still we see thee lie. Above thy deep and dreamless sleep, a silent star goes by.”
While this carol is the best-known part of Brooks’ life, he was very well-known in his time, delivering the sermon at Abraham Lincoln’s funeral in Philadelphia.
Later in life, he met Helen Keller, who had been born blind and deaf. He shared the Gospel with her. And Keller responded through her teacher and translator, “I’ve always known there was a God, but until now I’ve never known his name.”
“O Come, O Come Emmanuel”
Anglican priest John Mason Neale was reading an ancient book of poetry in the 19th century. He came across this poem, complete with music. It was in Latin, but Neale knew 20 languages and translated it into English.
“O Holy Night”
This hymn, often a showcase for vocalists, started in 1847 when a priest asked a local poet to write a poem for Midnight Christmas Mass. Placide Cappeau de Roquemaure fulfilled the request and asked a friend, Adolphe Charles Adams, to provide music.
The song was loved, but then people learned Cappeau was a socialist and Adams was a Jew. The church would not allow the song, but people continued to sing it.
Then an abolitionist in the United States heard it, drawn by the verse about the slave being our brother. John Sullivan Dwight published it in his magazine for a northern U.S. audience, which fell in love with it.
Back in France, the Franco-Prussian War was taking place. On Christmas Eve 1871, a French soldier jumped up and sang the French lyrics. A German soldier answered in German with a Martin Luther hymn. Fighting stopped for Christmas. After the daylong ceasefire, the French church embraced the song.
“Once in Royal David’s City”
“Once in Royal David’s City” was written by Cecil Humphreys Alexander, who also wrote "All Things Bright and Beautiful." Since 1919, her “Once in Royal David’s City” has been the first song sung in the carols service from King’s College in Cambridge on Christmas Eve.
“White Christmas”
The song was written by Irving Berlin, whose infant son died Christmas Day 1928, hence the yearning mood of the piece.
Bing Crosby sang it on a broadcast 18 days after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and it became a much-requested song when Crosby sang for soldiers. His 1942 recording has sold over 100 million records around the world, with at least 50 million sales as singles, claiming a spot as the best-selling single for Christmas in the Guinness World Records.
“Jingle Bells”
James Lord Pierpont wrote “The One Horse Open Sleigh” in 1857 for a Thanksgiving program. It doesn’t mention Christmas. But it was so popular at the church, it was performed that Christmas. "Jingle Bells" was added to the title in 1859.
Sources: crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/beloved-christmas-carols-and-the-true-stories-behind-them.html, incourage.me/2013/12/history-of-christmas-carols.html, rd.com/list/history-behind-christmas-carols/, interestingliterature.com/2015/12/10-of-the-best-classic-christmas-carols-and-the-stories-behind-them/, bibilium.com/christmas-carols-history-of-christmas-carols/