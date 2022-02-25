When he got this ministerial calling, the Rev. Warren Lands didn’t hesitate.
“My testimony has never been like a lot of folks who get up and say, 'I was running and wasn't going to preach.' I simply said, ‘Yes, Lord,” said Lands, of Hosanna Ministries Church of God in Christ in Baton Rouge.
That “yes” in 1992 at the age of 39 did come with a delay. Lands, now 69, patiently waited on God to prepare him for ministry.
“I didn’t go out there and automatically start looking for a building,” Lands said. “I believed that if he said I need you to preach my Gospel, then I believed that he would tell me the season and a time for it. I waited for it, and I made sure I sat under good teaching.”
For about three years, Lands worshipped and was taught at Harvest Time Fellowship COGIC.
Another vital aspect of Lands’ ministerial training came from frequent trips back to his native Maringouin.
“Every time I would go home, I would see some of the folks I went to school with and grew up with. And I saw how their lives were so messed up with drugs, alcohol and so many other things,” he said. “The Lord spoke to my heart to go there and minister to them.”
Those trips gave Lands some understanding of the true calling and depth of ministry.
“I think God used that as a seasoning thing for me — to give me a sense of all this, and when he did speak, then I would be able to respond,” said Lands, who attended Southern University and worked as a warehouse manager at LSU for 22 years.
God opened doors for Lands to found Hosanna Ministries in Maringouin from 1995-98.
“That was the basic calling: to go out and minister,” he said.
In 2004, Lands started Hosanna's Baton Rouge location.
“I value the ministry God has given me,” he said. “So many other things and so many other talented people are doing it. But God has allowed me to do this and I put so much value into it — look where I came from; look where I am. So many people he could have chosen, but he allowed me to do this, and I’m just thankful for that.”
Not only did God help prepare Lands for ministry, but Lands said God also preserved him for ministry.
Lands recalls some risky behavior before he got saved. Like an incident in which he was racing with a fellow biker on the way back from a motorcycle meet in Lafayette.
“We were doing 138 miles per hour down I-10,” he said. “A bull could have hit us, a bird could have hit us, a bat could hit us and could’ve snatched our lives away. God kept me.”
Lands joked that he could imagine God saying to his angels, “Will you please go down there and protect that fool because he’s got to preach in a few years from now.”
Lands is humbled by his journey to preaching. He grew up around the church but didn’t get saved until the age of 23.
He was watching a television preacher at his home in 1986.
“(The preacher) said, ‘If you feel the Holy Spirit speaking to your heart, why don’t you get on your knees right now and accept Jesus as your Lord and Savior.’ And that’s exactly what I did.”
Two days later, he went back to the church he had been attending to make his profession at the altar.
In 1995, Lands was ordained in the COGIC through the Third Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction of Eastern Louisiana under Bishop Howard E. Quillen Jr. Lands has ascended to prominent roles in the jurisdiction, along with his wife, Marilyn, who was also instrumental in helping lead him to Christ.
“She’s a really gifted woman of God … a great teacher of the word,” Lands said.
Lands said he finds inspiration in the story of Barnabas, a companion of Saul (later the Apostle Paul).
“Saul persecuted the church,” Lands said. “Of course, he had a Damascus Road experience. He got saved and was on fire for the Lord.”
Despite his conversion, Lands said many in the church still did not Paul. But Paul found a friend and encourager in Barnabas — called the “the son of consolation” in Acts 4:36.
“I always thought I wanted to be that type of person that encouraged folks, to let them know that things are going to be well,” he said. “I always use it to strengthen and encourage me when I go through difficult times.”