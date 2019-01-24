Students from junior high through college age are getting a power boost this weekend at the Rev Conference at Abundant Life Church in Denham Springs.
The theme of the conference is "Empower."
“We’re trying to help our students to get closer to God, sharing their testimony, making disciples of all nations,” said Mason Kent, a youth minister and worship leader at the church and one of the organizers of the conference. “We’re really honing in on teaching them on what it means to be a Christ follower versus just a Christian.”
The conference, which starts at 7 p.m. Friday and concludes at 6 p.m. Saturday at the church, 206 Edgewood Drive, features speakers Jonathan Pena, of Ezekiel Church in Cedar Hill, Texas; and Micah Steger, director of Youth for the Nations in Dallas.
“They’re very well-known speakers, especially among the youth,” said the 26-year-old Kent.
Special musical guest is the band Influence Music.
"Influence Music is based out of Influence Church in Anaheim Hills (California) and has lifted the name of Jesus to millions of people,” Kent said.
The band garnered national recognition after one of its members, Michael Ketterer, made the semifinals of “America’s Got Talent.” Kent said Ketterer was unable to attend this year’s conference because he’s still under contract with “America’s Got Talent.”
Influence Music and Pena will be featured at 7 p.m. today. A 20/30 After Party for college and young adults is set for 9:30 p.m. Friday.
On Saturday, Influence Music and Steger will open the day's events at 10:30 a.m. A questionnaire panel with local youth pastors will be at 11 a.m. Following a lunch break at 12:30 p.m., Abundant Life's Oneighty Band will perform at 1 p.m. Following breakout sessions at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. and dinner at 5 p.m., Influence Music and Pena will close out the conference at 6 p.m.
"At the end of day, it's not about the lights; it's not the sound or the band. It's really not about the speakers," Kent said. "It's about getting these kids away from distractions of the world, allowing them to spend time with God, allowing them to be empowered by the Holy Spirit and setting them loose on the city of Denham to make disciples."
This 2019 Rev Conference is the first since the church was renovated after the 2016 flood caused more than $3 million in damages.
"I knew we had the ability to really put this on, and everybody has the same heart and purpose for doing it," Kent said.
Abundant Life Church relies on more than an attractive building or an annual conference to reach the youth in the Denham Springs area and beyond.
"We reach them even outside the walls of the church," he said. "My job is to teach the kids that we are the church. It's not the walls; it's not the building. We don't have to go to the actual building to worship, but it's a blessing that we actually have the space to do that."
One way the church prepares its youth is through small groups.
"We're really making a push toward small group ministry within our church and kind of refocusing and redesigning how we do it," Kent said.
Youngsters are taught they have a responsibility to share the gospel.
"That's the whole idea behind empower — empowering our kids to go out," he said.
On Tuesday nights, the church hosts 20 to 30 college-age students for basketball.
"Believe it or not, a lot of people have come to know Christ shooting hoops," said Kent, who admits he "can't shoot a lick."
That lack of basketball skills doesn't stop him from joining the fun. But it's on Wednesday nights that Kent makes a big influence as one of the leaders of Oneighty, the student ministry. An average of 100 students from various backgrounds throughout the community attend the service.
Kent said the church has a "fantastic" youth ministry and ministerial staff, including Greg and Christina Beatty, head pastors; Tres and Morgan Major, Oneighty student ministry pastors; Hannah Rothermel, a small groups leader; and Brandon and Courtney Richoux, young adult pastors.
The group is instrumental in letting the young people know their self-worth, self-esteem and identity in Christ, Kent said.
"The truth of the reality is what exactly are our kids seeing when they look into the mirror. What is the reflection that they see? We want to be a reflection of Christ, and we are able to let them see a reflection as Christ sees them."
It's about being available and showing them love, Kent said.
"All they need is someone to talk to," he said. "Now, it's about their reputations and their status and who they are, especially when they're in school. So when they come to a place where they have a humble realization of who they are, that's what really makes an impact."
A member of Abundant Life since the age of 8, Kent experienced a renewed relationship with God about two years ago during a Discovery weekend encounter. He found new meaning in Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you,' declares the Lord, 'plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.'"
"I grew up in this great household. I love my parents and everything, but I just always had this anxiety about tomorrow. I was always stressed out, worried, fearful because I didn't really realize who I was in Christ," Kent said. "For him to straight up in his words tell me he has plans, to give me hope and a future that means a world to me."
Kent could be satisfied with what he saw in the mirror.
"When I look at myself, I tell myself that I am a man of God. I'm not who I once was. I'm not only my mistakes. I'm not my insecurities, and I'm not my worries or my fears. And God has plans for me."
Kent graduated from LSU with a degree in biology and and works as a physician's assistant. He said he has the best of both worlds.
"My calling is youth ministry and ministry in general, but my purpose on this earth I really truly feel is to help people who are medically in need," he said. "I cannot complain. I have the best job in the world, and I get to help kids come to saving knowledge of Christ. Nothing better than that."
For today's Rev Conference schedule, go to revconference.com. For more information on the church, go to abundantlifechurch.tv.
One Blood Revival
About 35 area pastors and ministry leaders met for breakfast and a news conference at Oak Lodge Reception and Conference Center in Baton Rouge on Monday to promote a massive spring revival on racial unity.
The One Blood Revival is set for 9 a.m. to 9 p.m April 12-13 at Memorial Stadium in Baton Rouge.
The event was organized by Devin O’Neal, pastor of Voices of Mercy Outreach Ministries Inc. in Baton Rouge and the founder of the local One Blood movement, who has a heart for inner city evangelism.
Guests included Apostle Lloyd Benson Sr., of World Outreach Ministries in Baton Rouge and Gonzales; Apostle Frank Manguno, of Beam of Life Ministries in Plaquemine; and Pastor Keith Richard, of Elevation Church in Baton Rouge.
Benson shared the story of God speaking to his heart to stress unity while attending an International Pastors Conference in Stuttgart, Germany.
“The greatest prayer that Jesus ever prayed was not in the Garden of Gethsemane. It was that he prayed that … ‘Father, make them one as we are one,’” Benson said. “If there are 1 million people divided, it’s just 1 million people. If we have 1 million people united, it’s one people.”
God doesn’t look at color or culture, Benson said.
“God made color. Not one of us in here today are clear. So that tells me the heart of God is diverse, and he wants diversity in the earth,” Benson said. “God said, ‘Your thoughts are not my thoughts; your ways not my ways. If your thoughts were mine; if your ways were mine, then you would see it like I see it — that all of us are one blood.'"
The One Blood Revival is seeking volunteers, singers, musicians, dance teams, drama teams, speakers and more. To register or for more information, call O’Neal at (225) 937-1234 or go to onebloodbr.com.
Another day. Another blessing.
Tamela Mann opened a concert a few years ago at Bethany Church in Baton Rouge with the song “Change Me.”
Mann went on sing her many of her chart-topping hits, but there was something about the simplicity of "Change Me" lyrics and Mann’s voice that made that stuck with me. It goes something like: “Change me, Oh God. Make me more like you. Change me, Oh God. Wash me through and through; Change me, oh God. So that I may worship you.”
That's powerful because some of us can remember where we were and where we could have been and would have been if not for God changing us. We can attest what great sinners we were, the wrongs we've done, the mistakes we've made. But through the blood of Jesus and God's grace, we have been changed.
We can relate to David’s plea in Psalms 51:10-12: “Create in me a pure heart, O God, and renew a steadfast spirit within me. Do not cast me from your presence or take your Holy Spirit from me. Restore to me the joy of your salvation and grant me a willing spirit, to sustain me.” God can take our hearts of stone, sadness, unforgiveness, hate, malice and vengeance and turn them into hearts of kindness, love, joy and forgiveness. He changes us AND our situations.
God can change our dire medical, finances, job and relationship conditions. But before he does any of that, we want God to change us, so even if our conditions don’t change, we can still be steadfast in my faithfulness to the God of our salvation.