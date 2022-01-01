St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd., will host a presentation at 6 p.m. Jan. 6 by Kathleen Beckman on “How to Win the Battle for the Family: Catholic Strategies for Healing and Deliverance from Evil.”
Beckman is co-founder of the Foundation of Prayer for Priests, an international speaker, a best-selling author and an exorcism case-study facilitator with the Pope Leo XIII Institute.
The presentation will be preceded by confession at 4:30 p.m. and a Latin Low Mass for the Epiphany at 5 p.m. The blessing of Epiphany water will be at 7 p.m. Participants are invited to bring a bottle(s) of water and place at the table in front of the Sacred Heart mosaic and pick up at the end of the evening. Blessed Epiphany chalk and blessed salt will also be available for those who wish to bring home these sacramentals.
Beckman’s book, “A Family Guide to Spiritual Warfare: Strategies for Deliverance and Healing” will be available for purchase in the vestibule of the church following the blessing of Epiphany water.
On Jan. 7, the church will host a 2 p.m. panel discussion on "Finding Hope and Healing in the Family." Panelists include Beckman; the Rev. Reuben C. Dykes, pastor of Mater Dolorosa Church in Independence; and Mary-Rose and Ryan Verret, founders of Witness to Love, A Marriage Movement. Moderator will the Rev. David L. Dawson, parochial vicar of St. George Catholic Church.
The panel discussion will include both pre-submitted questions, as well as questions from those attending. All who serve and work with children and families, in addition to parents and married couples seeking guidance and/or wishing to work in support of the family, are encouraged to attend. Beckman’s book will be available for purchase in the church vestibule.
For more information on either program, visit StAgnesBR.com, facebook.com/StAgnesBR or call the church office at (225) 383-4127.
Southern Gospel night set for Jan. 7
A Night of Southern Gospel Music will be held at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 7 at Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W in Tickfaw. Pastor Mike Vaughn will lead off the program with guest Danny Ray "The Piano Man" Bishop, of Mountain View, Arkansas, taking the stage at 7:30 p.m.
The concert is free; donations will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will be open. For more information, call Barbara Vaughn (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.