The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting several online activities in March.
The schedule is:
Listen to the River Inside, a virtual contemplative retreat: 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, March 2. Lead by the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, the session is designed for participants to take time to listen to your higher power, to yourself and to the earth. Pamper yourself with this intentional retreat at your own setting.
More than Kumbaya, a virtual check-in: 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2. A video series that features conversations with local Black leaders who reflect on aspects of race in Baton Rouge. The video series can be found at ifedgbr.com.
Braver Angels, Depolarizing Within: 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. This virtual workshop is designed to foster skills to help you lessen the effects of polarization when you encounter them in political conversations. Polarization refers to how we regard and talk about large groups of ordinary people on the other side of the political aisle.
Braver Angels, Skills for Bridging the Divide: 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20. This virtual workshop is designed to teach skills for having respectful conversations that clarify differences, search for common ground and affirm the importance of the relationship. They also give participants a safe environment to practice those skills.
For more information and to register, visit ifedgbr.com.
Gospel music show
A night of Southern Gospel Music will be held Friday, March 5, at Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 West, Tickfaw. Special guest will be The Dixie Echoes, a quartet from Pensacola, Florida. The concert is free, but donations will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; concert starts at 6:30 p.m. A concession stand will be open with plate lunches along with hot dogs and nachos. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.