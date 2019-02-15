Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Feb. 16
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, Feb. 17
African-American Experience: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. Daniel and Danielle Collins will speak on "Two Points of View: Booker T. Washington vs. W.E.B. Dubois." (225) 778-4788, greaterfcb.org.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, Feb. 24
African-American Experience: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Greater First Church, 4669 Groom Road. Deaconess Lois Marie Washington will give reflections on the life of her cousin, Mahalia Jackson, and there will be a musical tribute by Sister Nell Craig. Sister Enola Williams will also speak. A reception will be held in the GFC Bashful-Perkins Fellowship and Activity Center. (225) 778-4788, greaterfcb.org.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 16
Kidney Health Screening: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Free testing includes urine and blood test for kidney function, glucose and protein, blood pressure and BMI. Educational information will be available. Screening is recommended for those 18 and older who have one or more of the following: diabetes, high blood pressure or a parent, grandparent or sibling with these conditions or kidney disease. Fasting not required. Appointments required. (504) 861-4500 or (800) 462-3694.
Hot Meal and Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. For those in need.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The theme is "Identity." Southern University law student Manushka Gracia-Desgage will speak on "My Beloved," based on Matthew 3:13 and 4:11. A fellowship meal will follow. Single people 18 and older will be recognized with an altar call and prayer of dedication.
Movies: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. In observance of African-American History month, the church's Young Adults Ministry will be showing movies throughout the month of February. (225) 936-3855.
Black History Month Concert: 3 p.m., Amite High School, 403 S. Laurel St. McMichael African Methodist Episcopal Church presents Heritage Choral Ensemble in concert.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Black History Celebration: 7 a.m., New St. Luke Baptist Church, 538 South Blvd. Judge John Michael Guidry will be the guest speaker for the annual event.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Baptisms with a reception afterward. Everyone is invited.
Worship Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant, 1743 Convention St. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.
Youth Black History Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "The Past, Present and Future, A Purpose to Remember."
Founders Day Celebration: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 S. Blvd. The church will celebrate Founders' Day with a theme of "The Legacy." At 11 a.m., Dr. Herman O. Kelly Jr., pastor of Bethel, will speak. At 3 p.m., Dr. Moses A. Simms, pastor of Turner Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Greensburg, will speak. The public is invited. (225) 344-6951.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, Feb. 19
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Feb. 21
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, Feb. 22
"Women Without Walls": 7 p.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. Recording artist Minister Ariell Gibson and OCC's Minister Cherita Lee will speak. Registration is $20. (225) 355-8274.
Youth Night: 7 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Saturday, Feb. 23
Pre-Anniversary Brunch: 10 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. Donations: $10. For more information, call Johnny Wheeler at (225) 229-8866.
Children's Book Giveaway: Noon to 1 p.m., Greater Divine Missionary Baptist Church, 6045 Hooper Road. Free books for those up to age 18.
Movies: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. In observance of African American History month, the church's Young Adults Ministry will be showing movies throughout the month of February. (225) 936-3855.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Black History Program: 8 a.m., Sixty-Eighth Avenue Baptist Church, 2331 68th Ave. The program's theme is "Did You Know."
Speaker: 10:55 a.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the dedication of Camphor as a historical site recognized by the United Methodist Church.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Black History: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The church will celebrate its 153-year anniversary. The Rev. Dr. Errol K. Dominque, of Elm Grove Baptist Church, will speak.
Thursday, Feb. 28
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 412 North St. The Rev. Jeff Bayhi will speak about his spiritual journey as a priest including his efforts to end human trafficking. Complimentary lunch provided. RSVP by emailing wis@cathedralbr.org or call the parish office at (225) 387-5928.
Sunday, March 3
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The church will celebrate its 107th anniversary with a theme of "Standing on a Firm Foundation." The Rev. Ted Bradley, of Peter Rock and Mount Pilgrim Baptist Churches will speak.
Friday, March 8
Friday Lunches: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church Bishops Hall, Florida at North 4th Street. Each Friday during Lent, dine-in or Drive-thru to get lunches of gumbo with rice, coleslaw, dessert and a mini-baguette. Place phone orders at (225) 387-5141 on Friday morning between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. or order online at stjamesgumbo.org.
Saturday, March 9
"Put Out into the Deep": 8 a.m., Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 400 Marquette Ave. A program toward Easter preparation, with a morning of reflection to help participants deepen the contemplative and prophetic dimensions of life and ministry. All are invited. Cost is $30. Register at retreats.arch-no.org.
Clinton
Sunday, Feb. 17
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Thursday, Feb. 21
Taize: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. Experience Taize, prayer services that follow a rhythm of music, reading, prayer and silence, to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer. stfrands.org.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 24
Pastor Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Rev. Roy Miller as pastor. The Rev. Mark Buckner, of Springhill Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, will speak.
Marrero
Friday, Feb. 22
Black History Program: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church's library and Youth and Young Adults Ministries will sponsor the program.
New Roads
Saturday, Feb. 23
Christian Leadership School: 8 a.m., First Baptist Church, 824 W. Main St. The Pointe Coupee Ministers' Conference annual Christian Leadership School will be held. Registration starts at 7 a.m., classes at 8 a.m. Courses include: The Synoptic Gospels, Survey of John, and The Computer in the Life of the Church. A youth seminar will be offered for ages 12-17. The public is invited. Lunch will be served. (225) 328-6913.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Feb. 17
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Black History Program: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The theme is "Faith, Favor and Freedom." Gerald Jermarr Williams, former mayor of White Castle and author of "Leading and Bleeding," will speak. Greater St. Mary Baptist Church Youth Choir will perform.
Sunday, Feb. 24
Wall of Fame Service: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The church will hold its 19th Wall of Fame Service, inducting the Rev. Lionel Johnson Jr., pastor of Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church and St. Joseph Baptist churches and the mayor of St. Gabriel. The public is invited.
Watson
Sunday, Feb. 17
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Feb. 17
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Feb. 24
Youth Black History Program: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 South. The Rev. Dennis Lawrence, pastor of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, will speak.