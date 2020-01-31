Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Feb. 1
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Ushers Ministry: 2 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway E. The Fourth District Ushers Ministry will meet.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Maggie Dennis will be celebrant and preacher.
Holy Communion: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Blue Sky Briefing with Homeland Security Team: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, 3112 Convention St. Get better acquainted with the local homeland security team and help build a communitywide team which responds in times of need. RSVP by Feb. 4 at (225) 267-5600. ifedgbr.com.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Kidney Health Screening: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Free urine and blood test for kidney function, glucose and protein, blood pressure and BMI. Health information will be available. Testing is recommended if you are 18 or older and have one or more of the following: diabetes, high blood pressure or a parent, grandparent, brother or sister with these conditions or kidney disease. Fasting not required. Appointments required. Call (504) 861-4500 to schedule.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Black History: 8 a.m., Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the church's Black History Program.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfields Ave. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary is celebrating "Share the Love Fellowship." Members are asked to bring a covered dish to share.
Thursday, Feb. 13
"The Jews Are Back" Lecture: 7 p.m., Richmond Inn & Suites, 2683 Energy Drive. Chabad of Baton Rouge will host the first ordained rabbi born in Germany after the Holocaust, Rabbi Yitzchak M. Wagner, for a lecture on the deep struggles that have contributed to the resilience of Jewish life in Germany today. Wagner is also the first rabbi in his hometown of Krefeld, Germany, in more than 70 years. Tickets available at chabadbr.com/lecture. A Q&A session will follow.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Black History: 7 a.m., New St. Luke Baptist Church, 538 South Blvd. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the church's Black History Program.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Black History: 10:30 a.m., Church of Life Fellowship Church, 6066 Evangeline St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak for the church's Black History Program.
Clinton
Sunday, Feb. 2
Holy Communion: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Feb. 2
Sunday, Feb. 9
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Slaughter
Sunday, Feb. 2
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Feb. 4
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tickfaw
Friday, Feb. 7
Concert: 5:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Join Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason for a night of Southern gospel music. Greg Sullivan will perform. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Concession stand will sell plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and desserts. (985) 974-0507, mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Feb. 2
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Feb. 2
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Feb. 5
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Feb. 9
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Hwy. 33 S. The church will celebrate the Rev. Robert L. Scott Jr.'s 10-year anniversary as pastor. Pastor Leo Cyrus, of New Hope and Second Baptist churches in Baton Rouge, will speak.