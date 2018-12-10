Christian music supergroup Newsboys United and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Michael W. Smith will kick off their joint tour with an April 12 show at the Raising Cane's River Center in Baton Rouge.
They're touring together for the first time in “Surrounded & United: The Tour.”
"The 10-city outing will be a night of worship, featuring hits spanning both artists’ unparalleled careers," a news release says.
The tour also will stop in Hoffman Estates, Chicago; Green Bay, Wisconsin; West Palm Beach, Florida; and Fargo, North Dakota, among other cities, before wrapping May 11 in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Newsboys United is comprised of Michael Tait, Duncan Phillips, Jeff Frankenstein and Jody Davis, along with former Newsboys members Peter Furler and Phil Joel. By the end of 2018, the supergroup will have performed 100 shows around the country since reuniting earlier this year. Beginning in January, Newsboys United will headline the multi-artist Winter Jam 2019 Tour Spectacular—Christian music’s largest annual tour and one of the biggest first quarter outings in the world, the release also says.
Newsboys have released 23 recordings and their signature songs include “We Believe,” “He Reigns,” “Miracles,” “Born Again” and the mega hit, “God’s Not Dead.”
Smith's written 32 No. 1 singles, been honored with three Grammy Awards and 45 Dove Awards, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame and has sold more than 15 million albums.
For more information visit newsboys.com or michaelwsmith.com.