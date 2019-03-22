Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, March 24
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, March 26
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, March 23
Social Justice Summit: Statewide Call to Action: 8 a.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 185 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive. The summit is designed to inspire and empower women through worship, prayer, workshops, interactive panel discussions and networking opportunities. Music will be provided by a community choir and musical guests. Keynote speaker is the Rev. Dr. Cassandra Gould, pastor of Quinn Chapel African Methodist Episcopal in Jefferson City, Missouri. Presenters are the Rev. Rhonda Walker Thomas, of New Generation Baptist Church in Opa Locka, Florida, and Elder Stephanie Strong, of Westside Community Church and Madison Mission Church. Cost is $25 at youareroyaltysummit.com.
Friends and Family Day: 9:15 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church will host a "Garden of Eden — Tree of Life" seminar featuring home herbal remedies. The 9:15 a.m. topic is "Under Certain Conditions, the Body Can Heal Itself," followed by at 11 a.m. "Does God Really Care about What We Put Into Our Bodies?" The 3 p.m. seminar is "Healing and Restoration." The health ministries of the Ephesus Seventh-day Adventist Church in Covington will present the seminars which include hand-outs and a "Taste and See" activity. Dress is casual. Herbs will be available for sale at the end of the day.
Women's Conference: 10 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Registration is from 9 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.; conference starts at 10 a.m. The theme is "Women with Issues" (Matthew 9:20-22). Speakers include Ministers Avis Smothers, of Cypress, Texas; Tia Bridges, of Monroe; and Keysha Dominick Richard. $30. Register at newsunlightbc.eventbrite.com.
Spring into Health and Wellness: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater New Guide Baptist Church, Activity Center and Multi-Purpose Room, 3445 Fairfields Ave. Sponsored by the church's Health Ministry, the event includes several vendors, 30-minute health sessions, a blood drive, light refreshments and door prizes. Free health screenings for blood pressure and glucose, vision and hearing, hepatitis C and HIV. For information, contact Tracy Pickney at tracypickney@att.net or (225) 281-5984.
Sunday, March 24
Anniversary: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate its 104-year anniversary. The Rev. Charles Burris Jr., pastor of Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Anniversary: 9 a.m., The Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. The church will celebrate its 95th anniversary. Dr. Errol K. Domingue will speak, and the Elm Grove Baptist Church family will be guests.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Women's Conference: 11 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road. Theme: "Godly Women Doing God's Work" Ephesians 4:1. The Rev. Velma Matthews, of the Charity Christian Center, will speak.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Southern University Day: 11 a.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. The church welcomes SU faculty, staff, administrators, students, alumni and the community to the fourth annual service.
Service: 2 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The Women's Ministries of the Church presents "Lift Him Up — Presenting Women Before God" fellowship. The gathering will take place in the church's annex.
Honoring: 2 p.m., Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 2585 Sherwood St. The church will celebrate Pastor Samuel N. Pierre and First Lady Marquita Pierre for 5 years of leadership and fellowship. The theme is "Great Is Thy Faithfulness." with a scripture reference of Jeremiah 3:15. The Rev. Lionel Johnson, of the Mount Airy Baptist Church in Plaquemine, will speak.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Monday, March 25
Organ Recital: 7 p.m., St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. Sponsored by the church and the Baton Rouge chapter of the American Guild of Organists, the program will feature three organ works. The Marian Suite will include a performance by violinist and Baton Rouge Symphony concertmaster Borislava Iltcheva.
Tuesday, March 26
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Wednesday, March 27
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Lenten Reflections: 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd. At this week's Lenten Reflections, the Rev. Michael H. Champagne will present a reflection on the "Third Word: 'Woman, behold thy son … behold thy mother” John 19:26-27. Confessions will available both in church and in the mobile Spiritual Care Unit confessional at 5 p.m., Mass is at 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet is at 6 p.m., Lenten Reflection immediately following at 6:30 p.m. All are invited.
Spring Revival: 7 p.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The pastors will be: March 27 — the Rev. Dennis Hebert, of True Light Baptist Church; April 3 — the Rev. Geoffrey Sykes, of St. Mary Baptist Church in Plaquemine and Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Zachary; April 10 — the Rev. Dan Alexander, of New Prospect Baptist Church; and April 17 — the Rev. Robert Scott, of Nathaniel Baptist Church in Centreville.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, March 28
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Mary T. Heffron deBrueys will speak on “Why (Not) Me? … Thoughts on Losing a Child” at the interfaith spirituality program. Complimentary lunch included. To RSVP, email wis.stj@gmail.com or call (225)387-5928.
Parenting & Teens: 4:30 p.m., EBR Eden Park Branch Library, 5131 Greenwell Springs Road. The Mirror of Grace Outreach presents this free parenting program, "Active Parenting and Teen in Action," which uses videos, role-playing and discussion to teach parents and teens how to communicate effectively without conflict, develop real-life skills, avoid risks that today’s teens face and enjoy their journey to adulthood together. Call (225) 300-4528 to enroll in the free sessions.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Easter Celebration: 7 p.m., Greenwell Springs Baptist Church, 19421 Greenwell Springs Road. A concert featuring multi-Dove and Grammy Award-winning recording artist David Phelps.
Sunday, March 31
Gospel Rap Event: 7 p.m., Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winborne Ave. The For the People Tour honors Gospel rap trailblazers. Tickets available at goodeveningent.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Senior Citizen Program: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Anniversary: 9 a.m., St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1334 Napoleon St. The anniversary of the Rev. Derrick Shavers as pastor will be celebrated.
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Men's & Women's Day Program: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St. The Rev. Lefete Tucker Sr., of Macedonia and Mount Calvary Baptist churches in Independence, will speak on the theme “Men and Women Blessed by God.” All are welcome.
International Worship Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angel's Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland “Skully” Knight will conduct the services. Everyone is invited to enjoy international cuisine after services.
Fruit of the Spirit: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Rev. Wilford Fontenot will speak. The Rock Zion Baptist Church youth will present a liturgical dance.
April 5-7
"Godspell": 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. As reimagined by director Terry Byars, the musical will include such characters as Eliza Doolittle, Shirley Temple, Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" and Annie Oakley re-enacting the Passion and the triumph of Christ. Free and open to the public. A love offering will be taken.
Clinton
Sunday, March 24
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, March 27
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, March 31
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., Unity Fellowship Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. The Rev. Dr. Gil H. Wright, pastor of New Light Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Jackson
Saturday, April 6
Workshop: 9 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 996 La. 68. The ministers and deacons wives of the Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association will hold a workshop on “Building for Tomorrow.” Speakers include the Rev. Yolanda T. Batiste, the Rev. Stanley Plain, Dr. Vinnie Marcell, Sister Ann Sanders and Sister Tonja Early Granville.
Plaquemine
Sunday, March 24
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Sunday, March 24
Service: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church is changing its service times to 8 a.m.
Saturday, April 6
Gospel Explosion: 6 p.m., The Second Baton Church, 825 N. 13th St. The West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir will hold its annual Gospel Explosion featuring the Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, Shirley & the Gospel Determinators, Jermaine Hawkins & the Harvey Spiritual Singers, and Terrell Griffin & Davocairs. Donation of $15 and $20 at the door. Choir members are selling tickets or call (225) 344-2103.
Prairieville
Saturday, March 23
Women's Morning of Reflection: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15208 La. 73. “Refueling Your Spirit When You’re Running on Empty” presented by Jean Gatz, inspirational speaker and author. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. $20 registration fee at the door (cash or check). RSVP at (225) 673-8307 or email jlejeunehfc@gmail.com. All women are welcome.
Slaughter
Sunday, March 24
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, March 26
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, March 24
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, March 24
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, March 24
Homecoming Celebration: Noon, Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33. The Rev. Leonard Dawson, pastor of the Cane Creek Baptist Church in Memphis, Tennessee, will speak.