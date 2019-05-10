Rabbi Peretz Kazen, of Chabad of Baton Rouge, will offer a six-session course, With All My Heart, by Rohr Jewish Learning Institute that will examine the Jewish art of prayer and spiritual experience.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, and continuing for the next 5 Tuesdays, participants will study the history and philosophy of Jewish worship, seeking to discover the deep, elegant structure embedded within the Jewish prayer book and within Judaism’s ancient synagogue traditions. The program will be held at BREC, 8133 Jefferson Highway. The cost is $89; couples get a 15% discount.
Like all institute programs, the course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple or other house of worship.
To register, call (225) 267-7047 or visit chabadbr.com/JLI. for registration and for other course-related information. Courses are presented in Baton Rouge in conjunction with Chabad of Baton Rouge.
“Responsibilities pull us in so many directions that we seldom get a chance to reflect on our lives, our mission in this world, what’s true, and what really matters to us,” Kazen said. “Even much of religion seems to have become routine and devoid of heartfelt feeling and spirituality. This course is out to debunk that notion and reclaim the 'spirit' within spiritual practice.”
The course will explore various questions: What is Jewish prayer? How do we achieve intimacy with God? What is the mystical meaning, power, and impact of our prayers? If prayer is a journey, what is its destination? And how do we practice focused mindfulness while engaging in our day-to-day responsibilities?