The Rev. J. Cary Bani will formally become the pastor of historic St. Joseph Cathedral at a 10:30 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Aug. 1.
Bani, who began his duties on July 1 and will be installed by Bishop Michael G. Duca, is the 36th pastor of the cathedral. The Very Rev. Paul D. Counce held the position for 12 years, leaving active parish administration on July 1 to resume full-time duties as diocesan judicial vicar.
A reception in the Parish Hall will follow the Mass.
Bani’s pastorate began upon completion of his term as pastor of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish in St. Francisville. While there, Bani provided priestly ministry to the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.
His diocesan responsibilities include posts as director of Continuing Education for Priests and on the Secretariat for Clergy and Religious Life, Presbyteral Council and College of Consultors.
Prior to his ordination to the priesthood in 2007, Bani was a radiologist. He also has worked as as a computer and information technology executive at the world headquarters of FritoLay Co.
Bani holds academic degrees in computer science, business, medicine with specialization in radiology, and theology, receiving that degree at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans.
He is the son of the late John and Joy Bani.
The reception following the Installation Mass is sponsored by the Parish Development Group of St. Joseph Cathedral, with the assistance of the Ladies of the Cathedral and the Cathedral Parish Office staff.