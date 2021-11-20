Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge is again matching donor families, businesses and organizations with seniors and families in crisis through its Community Comes Together for Christmas program.
Starting in August, CCDBR screened and verified over 500 families and clients from the past year for whom Christmas gifts are an expensive burden.
Donors can choose recipient families at christmas.ccdiobr.org. Donors may request a family with a specific number of members or a family with children similar in age.
The deadline to choose a family is Dec. 3.
To ensure the safety of clients, sponsors and staff, only gift cards will be accepted again this year due to the COVID pandemic.