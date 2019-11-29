Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Nov. 30
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Nov. 30
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St. The church will celebrate its 146-year anniversary with the theme "146 Years: Honoring Our Legacy Through God: Yesterday, Today and Forever More." The Rev. Kevin Brooks and the Nazarene Baptist Church will be guests.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. Kelvin C. Brooks Sr., Pastor.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Dec. 5
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Through Dec. 14
Online Charity Auction: The Kingdom Group International, a local nonprofit promoting racial healing and unity, holding its online auction at kingdomgroup.co. Items include furniture, jewelry, art and more. Money raised will help support the ministry’s outreach programs. For information, call (225) 341-3009.
Clinton
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Dec. 1
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Dec. 15
Anniversary: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Nolon C. Carlin's 35-year anniversary as pastor. The Rev. Brandon Collins, pastor or The New Gideon Baptist Church, will speak.
Sunday, Dec. 21
Youth Christmas Program: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2910 Warren St.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 1
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., The New Hope Baptist Church, 1405 La. 409. The church will celebrate the 13-year anniversary of the Rev. Dr. James M. Turner as pastor. Dr. Ronald A. Sutton and the Ebenezer Baptist Church congregation will be guests.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tickfaw
Friday, Dec. 6
Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Join host Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason for a night of Southern Gospel music. Chronicle with Tim and Missy Kinchen will perform. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Free; a love offering will be taken. Concession stand with plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and desserts. (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 1
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 1
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Dec. 3
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.