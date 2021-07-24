To commemorate the 50,000 meals served to the community since its inception in late 2019, Red Stick Together — a food ministry of Broadmoor United Methodist Church — will hold a celebration on Wednesday, Aug. 4, at its location in the Hi-Nabor Plaza off Florida Boulevard starting at 6 p.m.
While most of the meals provided by Red Stick Together have been through drive-thru service at car windows due to COVID safety measures, all are invited to partake in the meal which will be served. Meals can be eaten inside or taken to go. The first 50 to attend will receive a gift backpack, with day-to-day supplies for adults and back-to-school items for students. There will also be live music.
The event will also mark the return to serving indoor meals, while also providing warm meals to-go when necessary.
“We’re blessed to have reached this moment of 50,000 meals provided to our neighbors and friends through Red Stick Together,” says Donnie Wilkinson, senior pastor at Broadmoor UMC. “The Gospels tell the story of a time when Jesus saw huge crowds of hungry people. When he saw them, he turned to his followers and said, ‘You give them something to eat.’ As we became aware of the growing food insecurity caused by the pandemic, we heard Jesus saying the exact same words to us. We hope our community realizes that these 50,000 meals are 50,000 symbols of God’s love for the people of Baton Rouge.”
Evergreen hosting fest
The Evergreen Baptist Church will host the East Feliciana Fest on Saturday, July 31, at Centenary State Historic Site, 3522 College St., Jackson.
The festival runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will offer live music from the Sweet Southern Heat Band, DJ KXNTRY, games, food vendors and giveaways.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets.
"The East Feliciana Fest seeks to fulfill one of the tenants of the church’s mission which is to serve the community by providing resources and an opportunity to connect with other community members," according to a news release.