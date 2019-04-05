Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Prayer Line: Opens at 8:15 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays and noon Saturdays, Simply The Word Ministry offers prayers, testimony and Bible classes. Call (218) 548-8431, passcode is 562160#.
Baker
Saturday, April 6
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Musical Banquet: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. The Organized Lay and Pastor Aide Ministries of Days Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church will hold a musical banquet. Admission is $30; attire is church wear. For more information or to purchase a ticket, contact Bonnie Butler at (225) 939-2200.
Tuesday, April 9
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
April 5-7
"Godspell": 7 p.m. Friday, 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. As reimagined by director Terry Byars, the musical will include such characters as Eliza Doolittle, Shirley Temple, Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" and Annie Oakley re-enacting the Passion and the triumph of Christ. Free and open to the public. A love offering will be taken.
Sunday, April 7
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas Delpit Drive. (225) 344-3553.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Women's Day: 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The Rev. Audrey Bowman will speak on the theme "Feel Your Way Towards God" Acts 17:27-28.
Meet, Greet and Eat: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd. A luncheon will follow the service.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Pre-Easter Musical: 4 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, April 9
Christian Leadership School: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Greater Beach Grove Baptist Church, 5352 Ford St. Chinn-Spurlock school course to be offered: 7010 Introduction to Discipleship with instructor the Rev. Perry Jones. This school is certified by Sunday School publishing board of Nashville. Registration can be done on site.
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Wednesday, April 10
Musical Program and Lunch: 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Pianist Keilor Kastella will perform in the Conference Center (enter on America Street). Lunch follows at 11:30 a.m. in the church gymnasium. Cost is $7. Reservations appreciated by calling (225) 383-4777, ext. 229.
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Knights of Columbus Lenten Holy Hour: 5 p.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, Main and North 4th streets. Exposition and Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament, recitation of Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, Litany to St. Joseph and sacrament of reconciliation. The Rev. Paul D. Counce will preside.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Spring Revival: 7 p.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The pastors will be: April 10 — the Rev. Dan Alexander, of New Prospect Baptist Church; and April 17 — the Rev. Robert Scott, of Nathaniel Baptist Church in Centreville.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, April 11
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
April 12,13
Fried Fish Supper: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Donations will be accepted. Church is across the street from Park Forrest Middle School.
Saturday, April 13
Easter Celebration & Egg Hunt: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. Activities will be held for babies to senior citizens. Free food, fun, festivities and an egg hunt for the kids. occbr.org.
Sunday, April 14
Palm Sunday/Historic Site Dedication: 10:55 a.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. "Christ Outside the Walls." Casual dress.
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "The Lord Now Has Need of You Today," Mark 11:1-11.
April 16-18
Easter Revival: 7 p.m. each night, Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The pastors will be: April 16 — the Rev. Joseph Quincy, of New Galilee Baptist Church; April 17 — the Rev. Alfred Thomas, of Mount Bethel Baptist Church in St. Gabriel; April 18 — Bishop Ernest Mills, of Greater St. Paul Baptist Church in Port Allen and New Rising Sun in Baton Rouge. The community is invited.
Thursday, April 18
Maundy Thursday Service: 6:30 p.m., Comite Baptist Church, 12250 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 275-3382.
Holy Thursday: 7 p.m., St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave. A service of Holy Communion in remembrance of the Last Supper before Jesus was betrayed. (225) 752-2903. saumcbr.com.
Friday, April 19
Good Friday Service/The Last Seven Words: 8 a.m., Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8523 Thelma St. The Revs. G. Cobb, R. Plain, V.Riley, A. Singleton, J. Grayson, W. Brown and M. Webbs will speak.
Downtown Way of the Cross: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. The procession begins at St. Joseph Cathedral, travels a 14-station route throughout the State Capitol grounds, returning to the cathedral. Community advocates, church leaders and representatives from local nonprofits will lead, stopping at each station to read the mysteries of Christ and reflect upon them as they relate to the suffering of the poor, illiterate, sick, imprisoned and unborn.
Good Friday Services: 10 a.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway E. The Revs. Ronald Sutton, Errol Domingue, Segmund Freeman, Andra Johnson, Joseph Quincy, Kelvin Brooks, Gregory Coats and Linwood Spell will speak.
East Baton Rouge Parish Minister's Conference: 11:45 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Seven Last Sayings from the Cross will be delivered by the Revs. Manley Metoyer, Willie Green, Devin Wright, Al Sanford, Ronald Sutton, Melvin Rushing, Charles Burris Jr. and Gerard A. Robinson Sr.
Good Friday Service: 3 p.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Last Seven Words will be delivered by the Revs. George Downing, Emma Woods, Starr Paul, Larry Coleman, Brenda Lafayette, Mack Jones and Levert Kemp.
Last Seven Saying From the Cross: 6 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Featuring seven dynamic speakers.
Good Friday Service: 7 p.m., St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave. A service of diminishing light, symbolizing the hopelessness of the world without God. (225) 752-2903. saumcbr.com.
Saturday, April 20
Hot Meal & Clothing Giveaway: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Free food and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, April 21
Easter Sunday Service: 6:30 a.m.(Sunrise Service), 8:30 a.m.(Contemporary Service), 9:45 a.m.(Traditional Service), 11 a.m.(Traditional Service), St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, 17510 Monitor Ave. A celebration of the resurrection of Jesus. (225) 752-2903. saumcbr.com.
Sunrise Service: 7 a.m., Comite Baptist Church, 12250 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 275-3382. 10 a.m. worship service.
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Easter Sunday Service: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Visitors can register for a free groceries gift card at the end of service.
Easter Service/Youth Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "He is Not Here, He Has Risen" Matthew 28:6-7.
Thursday, April 25
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Nancy Zito, executive director and principal of Gardere Community Christian School, will speak on “I Can’t, God Can and Will” at the interfaith spirituality program. RSVP by emailing wis.stj@gmail.com or calling (225) 387-5928.
Saturday, April 27
Community Garage Sale: 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. A pancake breakfast will be available along with lots of bargains on furniture, small appliances, jewelry, dishes, linens, toys, books, home décor and collectibles. Cash only.
Fundraiser Dinner: 11 a.m., Oak Point Shopping Center. $8 Pastalaya plates. All proceeds go to Vince Dileo Jr. to help with his fight against cancer. Sponsored by St. Alphonsus Knights of Columbus Council No. 2807.
Sunday, April 28
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Breaux Bridge
Saturday, April 13
Rosary Class: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Teche Center for the Arts, 210 E. Bridge St. The Art of Cord Rosary Making with expert rosary maker Clifford Hebert. The class is $10 and includes all materials, instructions and rosary prayer card. Appropriate for children and adults. For more information, email info@techecenterforthearts.com or call TCA at (337) 366-0629.
Clinton
Sunday, April 7
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, April 10
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Saturday, April 13
Senior Choir Anniversary: 6 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.
Sunday, April 21
Easter Sunrise Service: 6 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.
Sunday, May 26
Family & Friends Day: 1 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. The Rev. Samuel Williams will speak.
Denham Springs
Wednesday, April 17
Taize — Prayer Service: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. The service follows a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship, and peaceful, reflective prayer. All are invited.
Jackson
Saturday, April 6
Workshop: 9 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 996 La. 68. The ministers and deacons wives of the Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association will hold a workshop on “Building for Tomorrow.” Speakers include the Rev. Yolanda T. Batiste, the Rev. Stanley Plain, Dr. Vinnie Marcell, Sister Ann Sanders and Sister Tonja Early Granville.
Plaquemine
Sunday, April 7
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Tuesday, April 9
Spring Crusade Revival: 7 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The Rev. Henry J. Brown, pastor of First Emmanuel and Star of Bethlehem churches in Baton Rouge, will speak with music by combined choirs and guest soloist Marlise D. Samuels from Shiloh Baptist Church of Port Allen. At 6 p.m. a Church Leaders Seminar will feature the Rev. Lee Wesley, pastor of Plymouth Rock Baptist Church.
Sunday, April 14
Anniversary: 7:30 a.m., The Greater Ebenezer Baptist Church, 58165 Barrow St. The Rev. Lionel Johnson Jr. and the church invite you to fellowship to celebrate the pastor's second anniversary. The Rev. Ricardo Handy, from Mount Zion Inner City Baptist Church of Plaquemine, will speak.
Port Allen
Saturday, April 6
Gospel Explosion: 6 p.m., The Second Baton Church, 3261 S. Pacific Road. The West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir will hold its annual Gospel Explosion featuring the Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, Shirley & the Gospel Determinators, Jermaine Hawkins & the Harvey Spiritual Singers, and Terrell Griffin & Davocairs. Donation of $15 and $20 at the door. Choir members are selling tickets or call (225) 344-2103.
Sunday, April 7
Service: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church is changing its service times to 8 a.m.
Slaughter
Sunday, April 7
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, April 9
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, April 9
Nursing Home Visit: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. The Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Sister Hannah McQuirter will speak.
Sunday, April 28
Recognition Service: 3 p.m., Hickory Grove Missionary Baptiste Church, 101115 Gonzales Road. The church will celebrate the 21-year anniversary of preaching honoring Dr. Burnett and Shelita King. Bishop George Pierce will speak.
Watson
Sunday, April 7
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, April 7
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.