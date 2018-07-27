Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Ongoing Registration: 2018-19 registration for St. John Bible Institute. Contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
July 22-Aug. 4
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly (except Thursdays), Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The church's Hispanic Ministry will host its "The Power of Love" ("El Poder De Su Amor") revival. Evangelist Daris Corcho, of Dallas, will speak.
Saturday, July 28
Men's Unity Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Gerry Lane Chevrolet, 6505 Florida Blvd. To RSVP, visit kingdomgroup.co/mub-gerry-lane. For more information, call Elmo Winters at (225) 305-3006.
Gloryland Scholarship Luncheon and Silent Auction: Noon, Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. Eleven-year-old Elijah J.D. Precciely, who will be attending Southern University in the fall, will speak. For tickets or information, call (225) 928-0436 or (225) 329-9000.
Sunday, July 29
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Celebration of Youth Closing Program: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. The service will feature a 100-voice youth choir singing along with the pastor. Attire for all is T-shirt and tennis shoes. After service, refreshments and school supplies will be given out. (225) 928-0436.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive.
Praise Service: 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd. The church will host a praise worship featuring the Elm Grove Baptist Church praise team. The Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade will preach.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 p.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Henry J. Brown's 18th anniversary as pastor. The Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The Rev. Jermaine Brumfield, pastor of Mount Gillion Baptist Church in Prairieville, will speak. Mount Gillion's Church Ministries will be guest hosts.
Senior Member Service: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. The church will honor its members 70 and older.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate the Rev. Van Smith Jr. and first lady Leola Smith's 32nd anniversary. The Rev. Christopher Huddleston and the St. James Baptist Church of Slaughter will be special guests. Special music by the combined choirs of New Jerusalem and St. Peter Baptist Church and the Mass choir of St. James Church. A reception will follow in the church’s Fellowship Hall. For more information, email njbaptistchurch@att.com.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743.
Bible Study: Noon, Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Bible and prayer meeting. Every Wednesday. (225) 250-5785.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Pie and Ice Cream Social: 7 p.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd. Carol Hass, author and historian, will speak. All are welcome.
Saturday, Aug. 4
Scotlandville Interfaith Community Health Fair: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. Event is being hosted by four churches and includes a faith walk from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and over 20 exhibits and exhibitors for all ages.
Back-to-School Program: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The theme is "Back to School with Jesus." School supplies will be given out. (225) 775-7372.
Sunday, Aug. 5
Back-to-School Service: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. Judge Tarvald Smith, of Baton Rouge City Court, will speak. Park Elementary School faculty and staff will be the special guests.
Women's Sunday: 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd. The church will feature artwork depicting women in the Bible. The Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade will preach on "God's Call to Women Today." Children and youth are encouraged to bring their backpacks to be blessed.
Wednesday, Aug. 8
Meeting: 3 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary will meet.
Brusly
Saturday, Aug. 4
Usher Ministry Meeting: 2 p.m., Israelite Baptist Church, 6644 S. River Road. The Fourth District Usher Ministry will meet.
Clinton
Sunday, July 29
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Aug. 1
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Geismar
Sunday, Aug. 5
Friends & Family Day: 2 p.m., First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist, 11435 La. 73. Little Zion Baptist Church from New Orleans will be guests.
Gonzales
Sunday, July 29
Family & Friends Fellowship Day: 9 a.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla Ave. The Rev. Michael E. Bell Sr., pastor of Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Washington, D.C., will speak. All are invited.
Morganza
Musician Needed: The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1, is looking for a musician for Sunday morning services. Call (225) 344-9368 or (225) 388-9496.
Port Allen
Sunday, July 29
Family & Friends Day: 8:30 a.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St. The Rev. Robert Joseph, of Elm Grove Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, will speak.
Port Hudson
Sunday, Aug. 12
Family & Friends Day/Homecoming: 2 p.m., Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 21380 Samuels Road. Beech Grove Baptist Church and the Rev. F. Mack will be the guests.
Plaquemine
Sunday, July 29
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Tuesday, July 31
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Slaughter
Sunday, July 29
Service: 10:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Bishop Christopher Huddleston will speak.
Tuesday, July 31
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Sunday, July 29
Women's Ministry Program: 3 p.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Tickfaw
Friday, Aug. 3
Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church/Mike Vaughn Ministries, 13101 La. 442 W. Join host Mike Vaughn for a bluegrass and country gospel music fest. Special guests are Shallow Creek Bluegrass Gospel from Picayune, Mississippi. Concert is free; a love offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand will be available with plate lunches. (985) 974-0507. mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, July 29
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, July 29
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Gulfport, Mississippi
Saturday, July 28
Musical: Greater Love Fellowship Baptist Church, 3706 W. Railroad St. Join the East Feliciana Male Chorus, Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association District Chorus, Rosedown Baptist Church Choir, Rasberry Missionary Baptist Church Choir, Progressive Missionary Baptist Association Chorus and West Feliciana Ministers Conference Chorus. (504) 388-5106.
Woodville, Mississippi
Sunday, Aug. 5
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Larry Andrews Sr.'s fifth year as pastor. The Rev. John Sanders, of Holly Grove Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church, will speak. Dinner will follow in the church fellowship hall.
Aug. 7-9
Revival Service: 7 p.m. nightly, Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 788 Gaylord St. The Rev. Dewayne Anthony, of the King Baptist in Pinkeyville, will speak.