The African American United Methodist churches in the Baton Rouge Area will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 18, in an online session via Zoom that's open to the public.
Churches and pastors participating are: the Revs. Simon Chigumira, St. Mark UMC; Elenora M Cushenberry, Camphor Memorial UMC; H. Louis Jones, Hope UMC; Eunice Chigumira, Roberts UMC; Isaac Hammond, Neely UMC; Constance Saizon, Hughes Memorial-Gonzales, St. Landry UMC; Fredrick Sweetwyne, Wesley UMC; and Debra Keller, St. Luke, Greenwell Springs. The Rev. Glorious Wright will be mistress of ceremony.
To participate, join the Zoom meeting at us02web.zoom.us/j/83945020689?pwd=R3Q5ZFJvQmczR0JqWmVTd240a2ZwZz09. The meeting passcode is 83945020689; password is methodist.
If you do not have a computer, call the St. Mark UMC conference line at (774) 258-4557.
For additional information, call the church office at (225) 357-6150.
World Religion Day
The Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting a webinar series with local leaders reflecting on the "Fact, Fiction and Faith" of their respective religions.
The goal is to cut through misconceptions about the faith traditions of other religions, according to the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, federation executive director, who will facilitate the sessions. Each of the one-hour presentations will include time for questions.
The schedule is: 1 p.m., Baha'i; 2:30 p.m., Islam; 4 p.m., Buddhism. Participants select which sessions to attend by registering at ifedgbr.com. Call (225) 267-5600 for more information.
Trinity church to host community forum
Trinity A.M.E. Church will hold a community forum with newly elected Gonzales Councilperson Tim Riley at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19.
The event will be streamed over the church's Facebook page and at trinityamechurch.org/livestream. There will be limited in-person capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions at the church, 1420 S. Darla Ave.