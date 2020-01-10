Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Jan. 11
Healing Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Jan. 11
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Jan. 12
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Blood Drive: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., First United Methodist Church (in cafeteria), 930 North Blvd. Enter from the America Street. Donors must be at least 17 (bring a picture id) and should eat before donating. Free T-shirts to all donors. For information, call (225) 383-4777 x229.
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
White Stone Ceremony: 10:30 a.m., Unity Baton Rouge, 15255 Jefferson Highway. A meditation to receive a new name from your Indwelling Divine to guide you in this new decade.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Jan. 16
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Holy Communion: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Clinton
Sunday, Jan. 12
Pre-Pastor Anniversary: Noon, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Holy Communion at 11:30 a.m., Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Religious Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Second Saturday each month
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Jan. 12
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Slaughter
Sunday, Jan. 12
Mission Sunday: 7 a.m., Israelite Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas Delpit Drive.
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Jan. 12
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Jan. 12
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.