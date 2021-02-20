Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church will celebrate Founders Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Retired federal Judge Norma J. Huggins will speak. A member of the church, Huggins is a native of Akron, Ohio, who lived in Seattle, Washington, before becoming a resident of Baton Rouge.
The theme for the event is “Footprints.” The public is invited to attend via Zoom (meeting ID 971 3615 9944; passcode 784401) or by phone, (346) 248-7799.
For more information, call (225) 978-2635.
Pastor appreciation service set of Feb. 25
Nathaniel Baptist Church will hold an appreciation service for its pastor, the Rev. Robert L. Scott, at 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Special guest will be the Rev. Lee Morris Jr. and the Olivet Baptist Church of Greensville, Mississippi.
All are invited to celebrate through Zoom (meeting ID 81407914775) or by phone, (346) 248-7799.