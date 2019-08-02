Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Announcement: Online registration for St. John Bible Institute begins. For information, contact Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468. Accredited by The Association of Independent Christian Colleges and Seminaries, St. Charles, Missouri.
Baker
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
July 31-Aug. 3
Spiritual Awakening & Homecoming: 6:30 p.m. nightly, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. Wednesday — Women's Night, opens with a free reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres followed by a worship experience with the Rev. Dr. Alyce McKenzie and DeDe Jones; Thursday — Men's Night, focus is on healing the racial divide, with free dinner and speaker the Rev. Dr. Michael Waters; Friday — Kids + Teens Night, with the focus on standing up to bullies. The Rev. Brad Waggoner will lead the night that starts with snacks and ends with games. For youngsters entering K-12th grade and their parents; Saturday — A fais-do do with free jambalaya dinner and music by Corey Porche & the Podnuh AllStar Band.
Saturday, Aug. 3
School Supplies: 9 a.m. to noon, Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. Carolyn Gee's annual free school supply giveaway, including free fingerprint cards and more. Child must be present.
School Supplies: 10 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. Back-to-school program and supplies giveaway with the theme: "Back to School with Jesus." (225) 775-7372.
EBR Parish Ministers Conference: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The Evangelism Division will hold a back-to-school youth rally and school supply giveaway.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Back-to-School Service: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. Attorney Shelley Moore-White will speak. Park Elementary faculty and staff will be guests. (225) 344-4480.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service, 9 a.m.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Service 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Monday, Aug. 5
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 9301 Oxford Place Drive. The Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak.
Aug. 5-7
Summer Revival: 7 p.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The Rev. Kelvin Brooks, pastor of Nazarene Baptist Church, will speak.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2591 Gracie St. The church will celebrate its 107-year anniversary. The Rev. Anthony Kelly, pastor of the Greater First Church Baptist in Baker, will speak.
Family & Friends Day: 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The Rev. Perry Jones, of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Zachary, and the Rev. Clee E. Lowe, pastor of Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, will both speak.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. The mission's focus is "We Are the Church."
Saturday, Aug. 17
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. Sister Keeper International Ministry is continuing the legacy of Elder/Mother Shirley Singleton. Pastor Chiquita P. Weathersby from Slidell and Psalmist Rosalind O’Conner will speak. For more information or tickets ($10), call (225) 279-8472.
Helping Hand: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The church's Helping Hand Ministry will provide hot meals and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Wellness Health Day: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (9:30 a.m. Registration), Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Wellness sessions include diabetes management, physical activity and health, brain health, prescription medication management, healthy cooking demonstrations for weight management, hypertension and diabetes control. Free cholesterol, blood pressure, glucose, vision, hearing, dental, foot health and HIV screenings. Door prizes will be awarded, and lunch will be served.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Clinton
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Aug. 4
The Lord's Supper: 11 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Geismar
Sunday, Aug. 4
Friends & Family Day: 2 p.m., First Pilgrim Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 11453 La. 73. The Rev. Walter Hardy Jr., of Little Zion Baptist in New Orleans, will speak.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Aug. 3
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Saturday, Aug. 3
Meeting: 2 p.m., New Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1187 Rosedale Road. The Fourth District Ushers will hold its monthly meeting.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Aug. 13
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., St. Francisville Country Manor, 12243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Sister Hanna McQuirter will speak.
Slaughter
Aug. 8-10
Legacy Sale: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., 3305 Landmor Drive. Garage sale in memory of Linda Wicker. Large variety of many items. All proceeds go to support missions.
Sunday, Aug. 3
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Aug. 3
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Aug. 3
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Clothing Giveaway: 10 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Christian Center Church, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road. (225) 654-7392.