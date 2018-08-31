Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Sept. 1
Fourth District Sunday School Conference: 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater New Guide Christian Education & Family Life Center, 3328 Adams Ave. Five classes will be offered: Transforming Your Methods of Teaching; Practical Techniques for Teaching the Bible to Adults; Superintendents: Doing Things Decently and in Order; The Bible: A Solid Foundation for Our Children; and Youth Using the Bible as Their GPS. Cost is $15 and includes lunch. (225) 241-9808.
Free Clothes: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Herman Baptist Church, 1293 N. 36th St. The church Women's Society is providing free seasonal clothing for everyone in need. (225) 346-0824.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Dan Krutz will conduct the service. Refreshments to follow.
Music in the Community: 5:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The youth and young adult ministry will sing to residents at various nursing homes in the city.
Sunday, Sept. 2
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1941 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Monday, Sept. 3
Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage House, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. Greater Mount Gilleon Baptist Church Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit the nursing home.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Prayer Meeting/Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743. Every Tuesday.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Sept. 6
Community Prayer Breakfast: 7 a.m., Boudreaux's, 2647 Government St. Tickets are $20; available at Interfaith Federation office, 3112 Convention St. (225) 267-5600.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Saturday, Sept. 8
Embracing the Journey-An End-of-Life Resource Fair: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. Designed for seniors and their children or other potential caregivers, the fair will offer information on the many decisions to be made for end-of-life care. Several community experts representing a range of agencies will be on hand for round-table discussions. (225) 926-5343 or stlukesbr.org.
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. Minister Marva H. Hastings will speak at the event hosted by the church's Sisterhood Ministry.
Sept. 8-9
Weekend of Wellness: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7330 Mickens Road. Topics include preventive health, safety, work/life balance, chronic lifestyle diseases, community engagement and spiritual/emotional health, along with health screenings, lifestyle consultation and vegetarian cooking demos. On Sunday, BREC on the Geaux will be there and a basketball tournament will be held along with other family activities. Contact James or Margaret Evans at (225) 367-8174.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Encouragement Day: 9:45 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 4501 Noah St. The church will honor people in the congregation, city and surrounding areas.
Pastoral Anniversary: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Dale W. Flower's 18th year as pastor. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Recovery from Divorce: , St. Aloysius Parish, 1957 Stuart Ave. A special 13-week program addressing the concerns of separated/divorced Catholics, with a strong emphasis on prayer, scripture and church teachings leads to healing and a better relationship with Christ. To register, visit aloysius.org.
Wednesday, Sept. 12
Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1414 Sora St. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary will meet. The mission emphasis for September is "God Equips the Called."
Saturday, Sept. 15
Speaker: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak at the church's senior citizen recognition program.
Sunday, Sept. 16
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland "Skully" Knight will conduct services. Refreshments to follow.
Religious Emblem Counselor Training: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Our Lady of Mercy, 445 Marquette Ave. The Catholic Committee on Scouting will host training for counselors, who can then assist scouts in attaining religious emblems. Information and application available at info.ccosbr.net or call Kathy Gora, (225) 266-9001. On the same day, the Catholic Committee will offer the Luminous Mysteries for second- to fifth-grade scouts from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Mercy in the St. Joseph Room. The application is available on the Catholic Committee site. Pre-registration is required.
Hunger Walk: 2:30 p.m., Catholic Life Center, 1800 S. Acadian Thruway. Raise funds for the Food Bank and Holy Grill and increase awareness about hunger in Baton Rouge. Registration is at 1:30 p.m. along with music and hunger awareness activities. Preregister at ifedgbr.com.
Taste Fest: 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church Family Life Center, 9700 Scenic Highway. $5 donation. Info: Tizi Robinson (225) 603-4139.
Collaborative Evensong: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. St. Luke's Episcopal and Greater St. Luke Baptist will present a collaborative Evensong service with a selection on soul-stirring prayers, choral music and scripture readings. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, Sept. 23
Concert: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Broadmoor Baptist Church, 9755 Goodwood Blvd. Concert with combined choirs from Broadmoor Baptist and University Baptist churches.
Saturday, Sept. 29
St. Michael's Day: 3 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The church will observe St. Michael's Day in honor of its patron saint. All are invited. Dinner will be served following the services.
Clinton
Sunday, Sept. 2
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Sept. 5
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Sept. 2
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. Baptismal service at 9:45 a.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 2
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Bishop Christopher Huddleston will speak.
Tuesday, Sept. 4
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Sunday, Sept. 9
Youth Day: 11 a.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road. Youth Minister Jakobe Cooper, 9, will speak. (225) 635-0161.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church Missionary, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit.
Tickfaw
Friday, Sept. 7
Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church/Mike Vaughn Ministries, 13101 La. 442 W. Special guest will be the Guitar Man, Danny Bishop, of Taylor, South Carolina, and Dale Adams, of Belle Chase. Free concert; a love offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand available with plate lunches. (985) 974-0507, mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 2
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 2
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Miss.
Sunday, Sept. 9
Mission Anniversary Celebration: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Hwy. 33. Pastor Antroy Gavin and the Macedonia Baptist Church family will be guests.
Wesson, Miss.
Monday, Sept. 3
Youth Ministry Picnic: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Lake Lincoln State Park. The Emmanuel Baptist Aid Association District Chorus and Youth Ministry is holding a day of fun, food, swimming, fishing and games. $30. Contact Brother Robins at (504) 388-5106 or Brother Harrel at (225) 938-7420 for more information.