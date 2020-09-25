The Rev. Sheila Brock received her doctorate of theology from St. John Baptist Church Bible Institute in July.
Brock is the youth minister at St. John Baptist Church, pastored by the Rev. Dr. Donald Ruth.
Brock is a participant in the institute's first doctorate program.
Scout counselor training
The Catholic Committee on Scouting Religion Emblem Counselor Training will be held from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, in the Most Blessed Sacrament Church Office, 15615 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge.
This training prepares leaders in Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA, Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls units to offer Catholic Religious Emblems to their scouts.
For more information, visit ccosbr.org or call Kathy Gora at (225) 266-9001. Training will be offered in-person and online. Registration closes Oct. 5.