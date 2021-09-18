Last week, I was on the question-and-answer app Quora and saw a question asking what Brits thought of Sikhs, adherents of a religion that began in India.
Answer after answer told of how the person didn’t hold with religion in general, but all of them loved the Sikhs they’ve met. Sikhs tend to help their communities without asking for anything in return, not even proselytizing, the answers said.
Just minutes later, I was on Religion News Service’s website reading pieces written by Sikhs about the aftermath of 9/11. Basically, Americans treated them as the enemy, just assuming anyone not dressed “American” was the enemy. One young Sikh came back and said that at some point, he realized he had been mistrusted even before the attacks on American soil.
That mistrust continues today.
In March 2018, a man was accused of driving his pickup into a Watson store. The man reportedly told police he did it because the store owners were Muslim. The owners are Sikh, not Muslim.
That year, I searched "confusing sikh and muslim," and Google presented 479,000 results. In 2021, that has grown to 659,000. And just as it was in 2018, many of those results mention crimes committed against Sikhs, whom perpetrators confused with Muslims.
This week, the digital alerts on Sikhs keeping popping into my world.
Religion News Service presented an article on "Sikh Captain America," an animated film seeking funding through a Kickstarter campaign.
“There is not a lot of representation of people who look like me in the American entertainment landscape. Because that story hasn’t been told, it leads to a persistent level of ignorance,” said creator Vishavjit Singh in the Kickstarter video. He said he is trying to counter the negative by telling stories about Sikhs in America.
Religion News Service had many 9/11 related or other recent stories about Sikhs. Here is a sampling:
Learn more
- My Facets of Faith column from 2018 at www.theadvocate.com/baton_rouge/entertainment_life/faith/article_64f2c77a-2741-11e8-bfac-83dabe6d5aaf.html offers a brief history and list of beliefs of the religion.
- To compare those beliefs to Muslims, visit www.learnreligions.com/ways-sikhism-differs-from-islam-2992956, which shares 10 Ways Sikhism Differs From Islam.
- www.sikhcoalition.org has a page about Sikhs in America, saying “From the time of their arrival in the late 1800s, Sikh men and women have been making notable contributions to American society. Early immigrants settled in the western frontier, where they played a major role in building America’s railroads.” The page says Sikh Americans served in the U.S. military during the World Wars and have served in Congress. Sikh women in America include Grammy-winning artist Snatam Kaur, a commercial airline pilot and a Columbia University professor.“The inventor of fiber optics is a Sikh American, as is the country’s largest peach grower, the mayor of Charlottesville, Virginia, and Morgan Freeman’s personal physician,” the site said.