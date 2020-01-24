Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Alsen
Sunday, Jan. 26
Celebration: 11 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road. The church will honor its members who are 70 years and older in its Three Score and Ten Celebration.
Baker
Saturday, Jan. 25
Healing Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Scholarship and Birthday Dinner Fellowship: 11 a.m. service, 1 p.m. dinner, Greater First Church Baptist, 4669 Groom Road.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Jan. 25
Conference: 9 a.m., Jordan Stone Baptist Church, 8323 Thelma St. The church’s Women of Wisdom Ministry will hold a Prayer Conference.
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Louisiana Life March: 10 a.m. to noon, 400 State Capitol Drive. Meet at the Louisiana State Capitol's front lawn before 10 a.m. Open to all.
Friends and Family Day: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The church will host its Friends and Family Day. Evangelist Frank Harrell, of Atlanta, Georgia, will speak on the theme "Trusting God's Process." At 7 p.m., Harrell will speak at the revival. (225) 356-4052, bereanbatonrouge@gmail.com.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angel's Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Maggie Dennis will be celebrant and preacher.
Holy Communion: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Ministry Staff Appreciation: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. The church will honor the Rev. Douglas Hardy, the Rev. Emma Davis, the Rev. Martha Toussant, the Rev. Larry Robeson, the Rev. Sylvester Letterman and the Rev. Patricia Martin. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The church will celebrate 127 years with special guests Dr. John Thompson and the Greater Hollywood Baptist Church, of St. Francisville. The theme is "Honoring our Past, Moving Forward in Faith." (225) 775-2740.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Renita Williams Thomas, executive director of In Loving Arms Pediatric Day Health Center, will speak. (225) 939-0360.
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Ushers Ministry: 2 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway E. The Fourth District Ushers Ministry will meet.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Kidney Health Screening: 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Free urine and blood test for kidney function, glucose and protein, blood pressure and BMI. Health information will be available. Testing is recommended if you are 18 or older and have one or more of the following: diabetes, high blood pressure or a parent, grandparent, brother or sister with these conditions or kidney disease. Fasting not required. Appointments required. Call (504) 861-4500 to schedule.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Women's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater New Guide Baptist Church, 3445 Fairfields Ave. The East Baton Rouge Parish Women's Auxiliary is celebrating "Share the Love Fellowship." Members are to bring a covered dish to share.
Clinton
Sunday, Jan. 26
Youth Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, Jan. 26
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Grosse Tete
Sunday, Jan. 26
Dinner and Silent Auction: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 76950 Gum St. The Ladies Altar Society will hold its fried chicken dinner, prepared by the Knights of Columbus. The $8 meal will includes salad, rice dressing and green beans, served in the Parish Hall or take out. Drinks and homemade sweets also will be sold. There will also be a silent auction.
Marrero
Saturday, Jan. 25
ACT Workshop: 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church's Scholarship Ministry will sponsor an ACT math workshop for students in grades 9-12.
Slaughter
Sunday, Jan. 26
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Anniversary: 8:20 a.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N. The Rev. Donald Turner will speak. (225) 635-5422.
Tickfaw
Friday, Feb. 7
Concert: 5:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Join Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason for a night of Southern Gospel Music. Greg Sullivan will perform. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Concession stand will sell plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and desserts. (985) 974-0507, mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Jan. 26
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Jan. 26
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Jan. 28-30
BUILD Conference: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. each night, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 22911 Reames Road. Open to all.
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Centreville, Mississippi
Jan. 29-30
New Year Revival Services: 7 p.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. Wednesday — the Rev. Geoffrey Sykes, pastor of Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Zachary; Thursday — the Rev. Bernard Mitchell, pastor of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Mendenhall, Mississippi.