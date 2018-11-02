Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Nov. 3
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553 or email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. The theme is "Jesus the Healer." (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Saturday, Nov. 3
Fall Festival: Noon to 4 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Open to the public.
Nov. 3-17
Revival: 7 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. "The Joy of the Truth Revival — the Truth about the Mark of the Beast" with pastor and evangelist T. Ron Weegar. No meetings on Tuesdays and Fridays. The community choir "Arthur and Friends" is the opening night musical guests.
Sunday, Nov. 4
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Service: 8:30 a.m. and 10:50 a.m., First Christian Church, 8484 Old Hammond Highway. The Rev. Robin McCullough-Babe, director of Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, offers a response to the mass shooting in Pittsburgh with her sermon "Love is Stronger than Hate." (225) 926-4175.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Power Parenting Series: 9:15 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Four professionals and parents will share ideas on successful parenting in a free series running Sunday mornings through Nov. 11. For more information, email church@stjamesbr.org or call (225) 387-5141.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Youth Worship Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Elder Hardy Anderson will speak. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Healing on the Spiritual Path: 1 p.m., Bluebonnet Swamp Nature Center, 10503 N. Oaks Hills Parkway. A lecture about healing on the spiritual path by two German representatives of the Bruno Groening Circle of Friends, a worldwide volunteer organization for spiritual healing. All over 14 are invited. Free. Contact Virginia Yarbrough (225) 751-2369.
Monday, Nov. 5
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit the nursing home. The Rev. Manley Metoyer will speak.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise and Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields. Song, testimonies and prayers. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Nov. 8
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Family & Friends/Park Elementary Day: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. Veterans will also be recognized at the service.
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The church will celebrate its 109-year anniversary.
Men's Day & Veteran's Day Service: 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The Rev. John F. Ross, of St. James Baptist Church in Pilot Point, Texas, will speak. (225) 775-7372.
Appreciation Service: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The church will have an appreciation service for the Rev. Manly Metoyer for 19 years of service as assistant pastor. The Rev. Donald Robertson, pastor of Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church, will speak.
Men's & Women's Day: 2 p.m., Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, 1102 Mavis Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "What are Your Spiritual Temperatures? Lukewarm, Cold, or Hot?"
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Woman's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway. The East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary will meet for "World Day of Prayer Observance." The theme is "Arise and Shine Through Unity and Justice." All are invited.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Independence Park Recreation Center, 7505 Independence Blvd. All donations accepted with a goal of providing 20 homes with a Thanksgiving food basket and turkey. Door prizes and gifts. Donate via PayPal at mirrorofgrace.org. Free. (225) 300-4528.
Friends & Family Day: 11 a.m., Christian Bible College, 720 South Blvd. Past students are invited to participate with the alumni and current students. Contacts are Dr. Jasper Roper at (225) 933-0155 or jasper1937@att.net, Dr. A.J. Haynes Sr. at (225) 936-9631 or revajhsr@gmail.com or Dr. Tommy Cain at (225) 921-8847 or cainandassn@aol.com.
Hot Meal & Clothing: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. A free hot meal and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Youth & Young People Service: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Bueche
Saturday, Nov. 3
Anniversary: 1:50 p.m., St. Paul Baptist Church, 6536 Bueche Road. The church will celebrate its 150-year anniversary with a theme of "Christ Loved." Pastor Lenny M. Young and the church will acknowledge 150 years of Christian existence, education and evangelism. Because a special period of recognition has been allocated during the service, former students of the St. Paul school are encouraged to attend.
Clinton
Sunday, Nov. 4
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Nov. 7
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Plaquemine
Saturday, Nov. 10
Iberville Parish Minister's Conference: 9 a.m., Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot St. Event also includes Women's Auxiliary, Baptist Women's World Day of Prayer, Service and breakfast. Contact Loretta Pania (225) 776-0785.
Prayer Service/Breakfast: 9 a.m., Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot St. IPMC Woman's Auxiliary Baptist Women's World Day of Prayer celebration. (225) 776-0785.
Slaughter
Sunday, Nov. 4
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 6
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit the nursing home. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak on the theme "Let us Continue to Give Thanks unto the Lord" Psalm 136:1-4.
Watson
Sunday, Nov. 4
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Nov. 4
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.