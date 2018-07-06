Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: Sundays, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Saturday, July 7
Family History Conference: 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 10335 Highland Road. Conference is open to all who are interested in researching their genealogy/family history. Classes range from beginning to advanced, youth (ages 18 months and older), Spanish speaking, Acadian ancestry and African-American family history. Those attending are welcome to bring a lunch. Free. Register at batonrougefamilyhistoryconference.com.
Cultures for Christ: Every Tongue Tribe and Nation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Elevate Church, Cortana Mall, Entrance 2. Featuring guest speakers, live music and food from around the world. (225) 291-4274, heritage-ministries.com.
Homeowner Workshop: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Greater Sixty-Aid Baptist Church, 655 Gardere Lane. A free workshop by the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America to learn about owning a home. Reserve a seat at naca.com or call 1 (888) 302-6222.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway.
Sunday, July 8
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The church will celebrate its 106th anniversary. The Rev. Demetria Jones-Smith, of the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Worship service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members' Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10 a.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 p.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road. Sunday School at 9:45 a.m.
Homecoming Worship: 11 a.m., Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. The Rev. A.W. Azoney, of Greater United Baptist Church of Baker, will speak. (225) 775-2740.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. 17th St. Service will be followed by a picnic on the church grounds. All are invited.
Missionary Sunday: 10:30 a.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 2021 Tara Blvd. The Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade will speak on "God's Call to Ezekiel and Us." An international lunch follows at noon with speakers Lutheran missionaries Anne and Willie Langdji, who serve as the ELCA Madagascar, West and Central Africa Regional representatives which includes working in Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Senegal, Central African Republic, Cameroon, Rwanda and Madagascar. Call (225) 923-3233 for more information.
Anniversary: 2 p.m., Cathedral of Faith Ministry, 2681 Valley St. The church is celebrating the pastor's 31st Anniversary.
Service: 3 p.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Service will feature 100 Men United. The Rev. Oliver Washington, of St. Peter Baptist Church and Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church of Erwinville, will speak.
Preachers Musicale: 4 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will host its Annual Preachers Musicale. Gail Lawson will narrate the event. A combined Mass choir will open the concert. Admission is free; a love offering will be taken.
Celebration: 6 p.m., Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. A night of praise and worship honoring Carolyn Gee. Guest include The Sensational Veal Brothers, Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, GSJ Male Chorus, Greater Mount Canaan Male Chorus, Greater New Zion Baptist Church Choir, Kenneth Mitchell and more. For more information, call (225) 229-0762.
July 9-13
Vacation Bible School: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, The Faith Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7330 Mickens Road. The theme is "Shipwrecked — Rescued by Jesus." The closing program will be at 6 p.m. July 14. Meals provided. For transportation call Joseph Footman, (317) 654-6497 or James Evans, (682) 313-9502.
Wednesday, July 11
Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743.
Bible Study: Noon, Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Meeting: 3 p.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The East Baton Rouge Woman's Auxiliary will hold its monthly meeting. New members are welcome.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Bible and Prayer meeting. Every Wednesday. (225) 250-5785.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Hour of Prayer: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Saturday, July 14
St. John the Bible Institute: 10 a.m. to noon, St. John Baptist Church, 820 Rafe Mayer Road. The institute is accredited by the Association of Independent Christian Colleges and Seminaries in St. Charles, Missouri. For more information, call Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
Sunday, July 15
Cooking Class: 2 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. A "Healthy Living" cooking class.
July 16-20
Vacation Bible School: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. nightly, Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The theme is "Sea of Miracles." Classes, activities and refreshments for ages 3-13.
July 23-27
Vacation Bible School: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. nightly, The Amazing Grace Christian Fellowship Church, 3791 Aletha Drive. Classes for ages kindergarten through adult. (225) 250-5785.
Clinton
Sunday, July 8
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, July 11
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
July 16-20
Vocation Bible School: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily, St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road.
Gonzales
July 16-20
Spirit of Pentecost Conference: 7 p.m. nightly, Life Cathedral Worship Center, 2103 S. Philippe Ave. If you are a preacher or desire to participate, day sessions begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Registration for day sessions is $99. To register, visit wlcm.org.
Jackson
Sunday, July 22
Friends and Family Day: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The Rev. Keith Cowart will speak.
Lakeland
Sunday, July 15
Ordination Service: 3 p.m., St. Alma Baptist Church, 12861 La. 416. An Ordination Service for ministers Robert Lockett, Sharon Newman and Nicole Raby. Dr. Mary Whitley Moss, pastor-teacher, will preach for the special occasion. The Fourth District Baptist Association will officiate. Refreshments will follow in the Rev. Cenas Jones Equipping Center. The public is invited. (225) 627-5390.
Morganza
Musician Needed: The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1, is looking for a musician for Sunday morning services. Call (225) 344-9368 or (225) 388-9496.
Plaquemine
Sunday, July 8
Sunday School: 8:30 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
July 9-11
Vacation Bible School: 9 a.m. to noon daily, St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The theme is "God Squad." Refreshments will be served. Classes are for preschool to adults.
Tuesday, July 10
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St.
Port Allen
Concert Canceled: The concert scheduled for July 6 at Second Baptist Church of West Baton Rouge, 3261 S. Pacific Road, was canceled. Anyone who purchased a ticket will receive a full refund. (225) 614-3678.
Slaughter
Tuesday, July 10
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Sunday, July 8
Family & Friends Day: 3 p.m., Sage Hill Baptist Church, 7708 Sage Hill Road.
Watson
Sunday, July 8
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
White Castle
July 9-11
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Road. The Rev. Mark E. Lewis, pastor of Mount Calvary Baptist Church in New Iberia, will preach for the "A Time of Divine Refreshing" revival. There will be nightly musical guests.
Sunday, July 15
Anniversary: St. John the Baptist Church, 31925 Lacroix Road. Celebrating 150 years from 1868-2018. Apostle Tony Westley and The Liberty in Christ Christian Church will be special guests.
Zachary
Sunday, July 8
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Avenue A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
July 8-12
Revival Service: Nathaniel Baptist Church, Mississippi 33. Services start at 11 a.m. Sunday with Marcus Jackson, pastor, and Little Zion Baptist Church. Services at 6:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday with Lee Morris Jr., pastor of Mount Olivet Baptist Church of Greenville, Mississippi. Services at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday with the Rev. Ray Campbell & Ideal Family Church of Dallas.