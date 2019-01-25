Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Jan. 26
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Sunday, Jan. 27
100 Men in Black Honoree Service: 11 a.m., New Covenant Christian Center, 6515 E. Myrtle Ave. Judge John Michael Guidry will be honored and will speak.
Birthday, Scholarship: 1:30 p.m., The Greater First Church Baptist Emmett W. Bashful/Huel D. Perkins Fellowship and Activity Center, 4669 Groom Road. For more information on the Anthony Kelley Endowed Scholarship and Birthday Dinner Fellowship, contact Lois Marie Washington at (504) 452-6076 or Debbie D. Sigers at (225) 931-7905.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Jan. 26
Prayer Breakfast: 8:30 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. Sponsored by the Deacon and Deaconess Ministry of the Church's 153-year anniversary committee. Sister Rhonda Clark, of the Deaconess Ministry, will speak. $6 donation.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
The Great Divorce: 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 11 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. Actor Tony Lawton will perform scenes from C.S. Lewis’ book, "The Great Divorce," a classic allegorical tale that explores the revolutionary idea that the gates of hell are locked from the inside.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Women's Day: 10:55 a.m., The United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. The United Methodist Women are celebrating Women's Day at the worship service. Julia Carnes, president of Baton Rouge United Methodist Women, will speak.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Senior Saints Celebration: 11 a.m., St. John Baptist Church, 820 New Rafe Mayer Road. The senior members of the church will be honored at the annual Three Score and Ten Celebration.
Worship Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant, 1743 Convention St. Sunday School 9:30 a.m.
Fellowship Tea: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The Women's Ministry will host "Fill My Cup" fellowship tea in the church's annex.
Free gospel concert: 3:30 p.m., Gospel recording Artist J. Cade and Elm Park Baptist Church will be hosting the fourth annual Sounds Of The Sanctuary Concert at Elm Park Baptist Church 5150 Landis Drive. This year, the theme is “The Way It Use To Be,” highlighting gospel music from the 1950s to 1970s. Free admission.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Tuesday, Jan. 29
Congregation-to-Congregation Gathering: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. Explore ways to deepen and broaden partnerships between congregations in Baton Rouge. RSVP by Jan. 25 for this event, a part of the Week for Prayer for Christian Unity sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Thursday, Jan. 31
Women In Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Nancy Bourg will speak about "Life as a Buddhist Woman" with the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade as facilitator. RSVP by emailing wis@cathedralbr.org or call (225) 387-5928. This event is part of the January Thaw, sponsored by the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge. ifedgbr.com.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Fourth District Usher's Ministry Meeting: 2 p.m., Star Hill Baptist Church, 1400 N. Foster Drive. First bi-monthly meeting.
Monday, Feb. 4
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Speakers include the Revs. Manley Motoyer and Emily Stewart and Sisters Dorothy Anderson, Ora Connon and Vera Ellois, among others.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Kidney Health Screening: 8:30 a.m. to noon, Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church, 9700 Scenic Highway. Free testing includes urine and blood test for kidney function, glucose and protein, blood pressure and BMI. Educational information will be available. Screening is recommended for those 18 and older who have one or more of the following: diabetes, high blood pressure or a parent, grandparent or sibling with these conditions or kidney disease. Fasting not required. Appointments required. (504) 861-4500 or (800) 462-3694.
Sunday, Feb. 17
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will speak.
Youth Black History Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "The Past, Present and Future, A Purpose to Remember."
Clinton
Sunday, Jan. 27
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Jan. 30
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Saturday
REV Conference: 10:30 a.m., Abundant Life Church, 206 Edgewood Drive. Among the speakers will be Jonathan Peña and Micah Steger, with music by Worship Worship Band Influence Music. For more information and tickets, go to revconference.com.
Grosse Tete
Sunday, Jan. 27
Dinner & Silent Auction: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, 76950 Gum St. The Ladies Altar Society will host its annual fried chicken dinner, which costs $7 and is prepared by the Knights of Columbus. The meal, which includes rice dressing and green beans, will be served in the Parish Hall or boxed to take out. Drinks and homemade sweets also will be sold. There also will be a silent auction.
Jackson
Sunday, Feb. 24
Pastoral Anniversary: 2 p.m., Asphodel Baptist Church, 4091 La. 68. The church will celebrate the 21st anniversary of the Rev. Roy Miller as pastor. The Rev. Mark Buckner, of Springhill Baptist Church in Greenville, Mississippi, will speak.
Marrero
Saturday, Jan. 26
Scholarship/Financial Aid Workshop: 10 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. The church's Scholarship Commission will host the workshop for parents and students in grades 8-12. A presentation on curriculum résumé writing will also be included.
Monday, Jan. 28
Domestic Violence Seminar: 7 p.m., St. Joseph Missionary Baptist Church, 236 Robinson Ave. Learn how to identify victims and services that are available. Sister Renette London, a domestic abuse counselor, will speak. Open to the public. (504) 341-4858.
Morganza
Sunday, Feb. 10
First Lady Program: 2 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1. The church will honor First Lady Gaynell Richard. Minister Barbara Williams will speak.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Jan. 27
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Widow Son Lodge No. 10 Masonic Hall, 58280 Meriam St. Tempie Chapter No. 58 Order of the Eastern Star will hold its annual Prayer Breakfast with a theme of "I Know What Prayer Can Do" Ephesians 6:18. The Rev. Dr. Mary Moss, pastor of the St. Alma Baptist Church in Lakeland, will speak and the RW Craig LipSync Ministry will perform. Suggested donation is $10. To buy tickets, contact Katina Price at (225) 603-6604.
Port Allen
Sunday, Jan. 27
Anniversary: 11 a.m., The West Baton Rouge Presbyterian Church, 640 Florida Ave. The church will mark its 80-year anniversary with a celebration that will include the dedication of two bronze plaques recognizing A. Hays Town as architect of the church.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Feb. 12
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Baptist Church, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit with a Black History Month program. Sisters Hannah Mcquitor, Fannie Hampton, Rosa Broadway and Sheral Milinor, Brother Tom Parker and the Revs. Emily Stewart and Woods will speak.
Sunday, Jan. 27
Anniversary: 8:20 a.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Church, 7910 U.S. 61 N.
Tickfaw
Friday, Feb. 1
Gospel Concert: 6:30 p.m., Mike Vaughn Ministries/Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. The night of gospel music will include Dennis Calmes and Marlin Arceneaux & Family. Free concert; a love offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand available with plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and desserts. (985) 974-0507, mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Jan. 27
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Jan. 27
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.