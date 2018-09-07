“Don’t give up.”
Every now and then, we need to hear that, even as believers.
Some storms will come. The enemy doesn’t want us happy, healthy and serving God and others. Don’t give up. Keep pressing every moment of every day.
Remember what the Apostle Paul said in Philippians 4:13-14: "Brothers and sisters, I do not consider myself yet to have taken hold of it. But one thing I do: Forgetting what is behind and straining toward what is ahead, I press on toward the goal to win the prize for which God has called me heavenward in Christ Jesus.”
Media mogul Tyler Perry recently spoke at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church in Houston. Perry faced a lot of obstacles, including molestation, as a child growing up in New Orleans and even into the start of his career, but he never gave up, never stopped dreaming, never stopped believing in God.
I was blessed by his encouraging word: “I’m telling you that right now: Don’t give up. That is God pushing you. … I’ve never stopped, and I’m so glad because there were so many people’s lives that were tied up into my destiny. Had I not done what I was supposed to do, I don’t know where their lives would be. There are people whose lives are tied up in your destiny. You’ve got to go. You’ve got to do it, not just for you but for them.”
Life can hit at us pretty hard, but don’t give up. Remember your life isn’t all about you. So many other people — your children, grandchildren, parents, friends, spouses — love you and can’t imagine life without you. So many people are depending on you for encouragement, support and love. Show them Jesus. That’s another reason you can’t give up.
If we can press, God will give up the push to make it through any and all situations. There’ll be some joy on this side, but one day a prize waiting on the other side.
Arise Conference
Get ready to Arise?
The Arise Conference 2018 is set for Sept. 21-23 at the Crowne Plaza New Orleans-Airport, 2829 Williams Blvd. in New Orleans.
The apostolic/prophetic conference is being hosted by the Apostle Renita Graber and Ambassador Winston Graber of Victorious Life Family Worship Center of LaPlace.
The conference promises to challenge attendees to arise and move in the things of God and emphasize the importance, benefits and development of prophetic culture. Its name is based on Isaiah 60:1: "Arise, shine, for your light has come, and the glory of the Lord rises upon you."
Among the lists of dynamic speakers will be Renita Graber; Apostle Travis C. Jennings, senior pastor of Harvest Tabernacle Church in Lithonia, Georgia; Dr. Alexis Maston, a prophet, poet and promoter; Prophetess Claudette Marks, founder and pastor of Kingdom Faith Global Worship of Slaughter; Bryant Cowart, of Victorious Life; and worship leader Jenny Weaver.
For more information, call Peggy Joseph at (225) 669-6602.