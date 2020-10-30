Chabad of Baton Rouge is offering a new six-session course from the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute titled "Secrets of the Bible: Iconic Stories, Mystical Meanings, and Their Lessons for Life."
The 90-minute sessions, lead by local JLI instructor Rabbi Peretz Kazen of Chabad of Baton Rouge, start at 7 p.m. Monday and run on Mondays through Dec. 7.
The course invites participants to look deeper and discover the underlying themes and relevant life lessons that stories of the Bible were designed to convey.
Attendees may choose to join in person for the sessions at Richmond Inn & Suites, 2683 Energy Drive, or watch online.
The course presents a new way of reading the stories of Adam and Eve and the Tree of Knowledge, Noah and the great flood, the lifelong feud between Jacob and Esau, Joseph’s multicolored coat, the golden calf and Korah’s rebellion, according to a news release. For each story, it seeks to answer: What is the deeper meaning behind the story? How does it shape the Jewish worldview? And what wisdom does it hold for us today?
Through the six sessions, the course explores major life themes, including human subjectivity and bias, the underpinnings of relationships, negotiating spiritual growth with practical impact, why inspiration is fleeting and how to make it last, understanding equality and privilege, and navigating parallel spiritual and material life paths.
Like all JLI programs, this course is designed to appeal to people at all levels of knowledge, including those without any prior experience or background in Jewish learning. All JLI courses are open to the public, and attendees need not be affiliated with a particular synagogue, temple, or other houses of worship.
Cost of the course is $89, with a 10% discount for couples. Use the promo code TORAH for a 50% discount.
For more information or to register, call (225) 267-7047 or visit chabadbr.com/JLI.