As part of its annual January Thaw, the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge is hosting online events about peace on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
A contemplative retreat, "Let Peace Begin with Me" will be held in three unique sessions at 8 a.m., 10 a.m. and noon.
The 15-minute guided sessions on Zoom will be followed by assigned readings, writings and creative ponderings. The sessions will be lead by the Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, executive director of the IFGBR.
During registration, participants will be given a list of items to prepare for this virtual retreat.
At 7 p.m., McCullough-Bade and the Rev. Charles deGravelles will present the Peace Network on Zoom.
"Many spend their life in search of peace for themselves, others and the world. Ponder the words of interfaith mystics and poets as we connect with others in Baton Rouge who daily choose to wage peace," says a news release of the event.
All events are free. Register at ifedgbr.com.