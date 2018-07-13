Iyanla Vanzant is a spiritual leader, inspirational speaker, best-selling author, life coach, TV personality and more.
Just don't call her a healer, Vanzant said in an interview session last week during the Essence Festival at the Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.
"I help facilitate healing. Healing happens within the divine essence of everybody," Vanzant said. "I'm not a healer at all."
The host of "Iyanla Vanzant, Fix My Life" on Oprah Winfrey's OWN network was responding to questions about mental health and suicide, including the recent deaths of celebrities Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain.
"People don't want to die. They want to stop hurting," she said. "Don't tell them they shouldn't feel like that. Don't tell them it'll be fine. Learn how to just sit and witness somebody else's pain."
Vanzant mentioned Spade, Bourdain, Robin Williams, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Prince.
"I would have asked one question that so many of us don't ask: 'What do you want? Tell me what do you want and what are you willing to do to get it.'"
Listen to what people have to say, Vanzant said.
"People ask you how are you doing, and before you can say, 'I'm fine,' which is usually a lie, they're on to the next question. If someone says how are you and you say,'You know what, today, I'm really feeling jacked up. I'm feeling low in my soul and I could check out of here any moment.' Do you know how many people would not be able to hear that?"
Baptists in Big Easy
Baptists from all over the state will converge on New Orleans for the 145th Annual Session of the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention.
The convention, under the leadership of President C.S. Gordon Jr., pastor of New Zion Baptist Church in New Orleans, will be held Sunday through Friday at various venues in the city.
"It's always good to have the convention in our city. We're really looking forward to it," said Gordon, who added that the convention has faced some logistical issues before because the city is also celebrating its 300th-year anniversary.
The convention kicks off at 7 p.m. Sunday with a musical at St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church, 1738 L.B. Landry Ave.
Christian education classes, day and late-night services, and a banquet will also be among the activities.
Adult classes will be held at New Zion, 2319 Third St. Children's classes will meet at the Loews New Orleans Hotel, 300 Poydras St. Late-night services will be held at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday at Greater Pleasant Green Baptist Church, 3431 S. Claiborne Ave.
This year's event marks the final year of Gordon's eight-year term as president. A new president will be elected Wednesday; the presentation of the new leader and Gordon's final presidential address message is set for 10:45 a.m. Thursday.
"Our No.1 mission is to present the Gospel of Jesus Christ," said the 65-year-old Gordon.
For more information on times and locations, call the Louisiana Missionary Baptist State Convention offices at (504) 891-1103 or (504) 715-7795 or go to louisianamissionarybaptiststateconvention.com.
Sunday School Conference
Learn the skills to help students of all ages grow deeper in God's Word at a disciple-training conference in New Orleans.
The Sunday School Conference will be held 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 28 at Franklin Avenue Baptist Church, 2515 Franklin Ave. The keynote speaker will be Ken Braddy, chief editor of adult studies at Lifeway.
The conference is for Sunday school workers, ministers, ministry leaders, small groups, Bible study teachers and anyone interested in teaching the word through Sunday school. Participants will learn how to use principles of interpreting scripture, do effective word studies, build spiritual leadership skills and more.
For registration or other information, email kajames27@gmail.com, call (504) 265-5881 or go to franklinabc.com/article431674.htm.
Another day, another blessing
Forget about the Supreme Court. We serve the Supreme Ruler, which is one meaning of the word sovereign.
Do you know that God is sovereign? He controls everything that goes on the universe. He knows all. He has all power. He has all authority. He’s the majority. No one can override or overrule him. He doesn’t need an agreement from anybody else for his decisions to be final. He can just say it and it is so. He spoke the world in existence and made man out of dirt. He is sovereign.
As the song says, God can do whatever he wants to do when he wants to — and who are we to even part our lips to question his wisdom, his judgment and his ways? Jeremiah 32:17 says, "Ah, Sovereign Lord, you have made the heavens and the earth by your great power and outstretched arm. Nothing is too hard for you.”
He’s a sovereign God. Nothing or anyone is beyond his reach. He is the source of all we need because everything is under his control. So don’t worry about the Supreme Court or anything else and remember God is in control of what goes with the court and our lives. Notice that sovereign ends with reign; let God rule and reign in your life.