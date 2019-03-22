A forum to share practical information and resources designed for faith-based leaders to help them respond to the opioid crisis and meet the needs of their congregation is being held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26.
The session, sponsored by Capital Area Human Services in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health, Office of Public Health — Region 2, will be held at Capital Area Human Services, 4615 Government St., Room 200.
“This forum provides an excellent opportunity to collaborate with the faith-based community to help them save lives within their congregations and the broader community,” said Jan Kasofsky, executive director of CAHS.
The topics include an overview of the “Community-Wide Response Plan to the Opioid Epidemic,” opioids and their effects on the brain, addiction and stigma, resources for hope and recovery, and individual privacy rights.
CAHS provides mental health, addiction recovery and developmental disabilities services in the parishes of East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Ascension, Iberville, East Feliciana, West Feliciana and Pointe Coupee.
Pre-register for the forum by emailing Janice.Ihaza@la.gov or at faithBasedResponse.eventbrite.com.