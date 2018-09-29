Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Sept. 29
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553 or email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. The theme is "Jesus the Healer." (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sundays, Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Candidates are now being interviewed. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Communion Service: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields. The Ordinance of Humility (foot washing) is at 10:30 a.m.
St. Michael's Day: 3 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The church will observe St. Michael's Day in honor of its patron saint. Dinner will be served following the services.
Pastor's Banquet: 6:30 p.m., New Light Baptist Church, 650 Blount Road. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak at the Pastor's Banquet celebrating Gill Wright, pastor.
Sunday, Sept. 30
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Youth Worship Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Minister Keith Hunt will speak. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Mission Sunday: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The theme is "Don't Let Your Mission Labor Be in Vain." The Rev. Emma Woods, mission director, will speak.
Anniversary: 4 p.m., Douglas Avenue Baptist Church, 5465 Douglas Ave. The Baton Rouge Male Chorus celebrates its 14th anniversary. The Pentecost Missionary Baptist Church Male Chorus from Slidell will be special guests. All male choruses, choirs, groups and soloists are invited to participate in the open door program.
"A Night Out": 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Program includes The Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, Gospel quartet groups, male choruses and others. This is an open door program.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Prayer Meeting/Bible Study: 10 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. (225) 344-1743. Every Tuesday.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Interaction Bible Study: 7 p.m., House of Grace Ministries, 8550 Florida Blvd. (225) 478-1469.
Thursday, Oct. 4
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, Oct. 5
13th Annual Breast Cancer Awareness Seminar: 6 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The theme is "See: Celebrating Life … Surviving Breast Cancer." Casual pink attire. Fellowship and refreshments. Everyone is invited to the program sponsored by ABW Sisterhood Ministry. For information, call the church at (225) 775-7372 or Janifer B. Peters at (225) 771-3798.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Sister's Keeper 15th Annual Conference: 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. 17th St. Attorney Perry Terrebonne and the Rev. Marva F. Coleman will speak. $15 donation.
Gospel Musical: 6:30 pm, New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Raffle: The drawing is Oct. 6 for a raffle to raise funds for the Dr. Mary Whitley Moss Endowment Scholarship established at New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Tickets are $10 for a chance at the prizes: a washer/dryer set, a 42-inch TV and a 2018 Nissan Versa. For tickets or more information, call Eva Collins at (225) 772-7185, Katie Watson at (225) 328-1661 or Diana Davis at (225) 336-9605.
Oct. 6-7
Gift & Bake Sale: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, St. Jude Parish Hall, 9150 Highland Road. Conducted by the Catholic Daughters of St. Jude, the sale includes desserts, handmade gifts, casserole carriers, bowl cozies, children's backpacks, makeup pouches, LSU items, baby items, embroidered kitchen towels, terrariums, and garden and yard art.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Holy Communion Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Men's & Women's Day: 11 a.m., The First Little Rock Missionary Baptist Church, 312 S. 17th St. The Rev. Glenda Williams, of First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Thursday, Oct. 11
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Oct. 13
Taste Fest: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. $8 at the door. For more information, call Brother Eddie Porche at (225) 205-5911.
Sunday, Oct. 14
The Feast of St. Gerard Majella: 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5345 Plank Road. Lunch provided in elementary cafeteria following Mass. (225) 355-2553.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center,1965 Highland Road. The church and the Rev. Cynthia Howard-Anderson will celebrate 11 years of service. Rodney Freeman, pastor, and the church family of Calvary III Baptist Church will be special guests. All are invited. (225) 733-4648.
Wednesday, Oct. 17
Revival Night: 7 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The Rev. Geoffrey Sykes, of Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Zachary and Greater St. Mary in Plaquemine, will speak.
Thursday, Oct. 18
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Minister Alfreda Jackson-Smith will speak. (225) 733-4648.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The church will celebrate its 109-year anniversary. The theme is “Church Moving Forward.” The Rev. Devin Wright, of New Ark Baptist Church, will speak.
Clinton
Sunday, Sept. 30
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Oct. 3
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Oct. 4-5
Senior Adult Garage Sale: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, Gray's Creek Baptist Church, 21039 La. 16 S. Lot's of Christmas items. (225) 665-2127.
Ethel
Sunday, Oct. 7
Service: 3 p.m., Providence No. 1 Baptist Church, 7984 La. 955 E. The Rev. Melissa Dunn Davis will speak.
New Roads
Saturday, Oct. 13
Workshop: 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Zion Traveler Baptist Church, 8924 False River Drive. The Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference will host a workshop on "Pulpit and Congregational Etiquette in the Church." The public is invited. (225) 328-6913.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Sept. 30
Anniversary: 3 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The church is celebrating Van Smith Jr.'s 32 years as pastor. The Rev. Fred Jeff Smith, who will speak, and the Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church of Baton Rouge will be guests. Special music by St. Peter and New Jerusalem combined choirs, directed by Bryan Camper, and by the Shiloh Mass Choir. A reception will follow.
Slaughter
Sunday, Sept. 30
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Oct. 2
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
Saturday, Oct. 6
Male Chorus Night: 6 p.m., New Fellowship Church, 4756 La. 412 E.
Sunday, Oct. 7
Anniversary: 11:45 a.m., Greater Philadelphia Baptist Church, 24497 Cook Road. The Rev. Manuel Pigee III, pastor, will speak, and United Believers Baptist Church will be guests.
Tickfaw
Friday, Oct. 5
Southern Gospel Fest: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship/Mike Vaughn Ministries, 13101 La. 442 W. The comedy team of Randy and Sherri Miller, of Nashville, and Dale Adams. of Belle Chase, will perform. A love offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Concession stand available. (985) 974-0507 or mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, Sept. 30
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Sept. 30
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Sunday, Sept. 30
Pastor Appreciation Service: 2 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 7855 Port-Hudson Pride Road. The church will celebrating Bishop Oren Ruth Sr.'s 15 years as pastor. Bishop Harris Hayes and the Good Shepherd FGBC will be guests.