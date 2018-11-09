Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Nov. 10
Service: 10 a.m., Trinity Bible Center, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 774-6553, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. The theme is "Jesus the Healer." (225) 774-6553, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Gospel Musician Needed: Sundays from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Community Baptist Church, 1412 Seaboard Ave. Call or text (225) 405-5008 for more information.
Nov. 10-17
Revival: 7 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. "The Joy of the Truth Revival — the Truth about the Mark of the Beast" with pastor and evangelist T. Ron Weegar. No meetings on Tuesdays and Fridays. The community choir "Arthur and Friends" is the opening night musical guests.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Braylon Hopkins, 8, will speak and receive his minister's license.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Family & Friends/Park Elementary Day: 8 a.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. Veterans also will be recognized at the service.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Power Parenting Series: 9:15 a.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. Four professionals and parents will share ideas on successful parenting in a free series running Sunday mornings through Nov. 11. For more information, email church@stjamesbr.org or call (225) 387-5141.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Worship Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. Christy Wright will speak. Everyone is invited. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Anniversary: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St. The church will celebrate its 109-year anniversary. The Rev. Thomas N. Bessix, of Dallas, and the former of New Gideon Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, will speak.
Men's Day & Veteran's Day Service: 10:45 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. The Rev. John F. Ross, of St. James Baptist Church in Pilot Point, Texas, will speak. (225) 775-7372.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Morehouse Day: 11 a.m., Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1358 South Blvd. All Morehouse alumni and prospective students are invited. (225) 768-7535 or (225) 344-6931.
Appreciation Service: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The church will have an appreciation service for the Rev. Manly Metoyer for 19 years of service as assistant pastor. The Rev. Donald Robertson, pastor of Greater Emmanuel Baptist Church, will speak.
Men's & Women's Day: 2 p.m., Greater Morning Star Baptist Church, 1102 Mavis Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "What are Your Spiritual Temperatures? Lukewarm, Cold, or Hot?"
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Woman's Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., St. Mary Baptist Church, 1252 N. Acadian Thruway. The East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary will meet for "World Day of Prayer Observance." The theme is "Arise and Shine Through Unity and Justice." All are invited.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise and Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Song, testimonies and prayers. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Nov. 15
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Thanksgiving Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., Independence Park Recreation Center, 7505 Independence Blvd. All donations accepted with a goal of providing 20 homes with a Thanksgiving food basket and turkey. Door prizes and gifts. Donate via PayPal at mirrorofgrace.org. Free. (225) 300-4528.
Senior Citizens Breakfast: 10 a.m., Greater Mount Canaan Baptist Church, 5820 Evangeline St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Friends & Family Day: 11 a.m., Christian Bible College, 720 South Blvd. Past students are invited to participate with the alumni and current students. Contacts are Dr. Jasper Roper at (225) 933-0155 or jasper1937@att.net, Dr. A.J. Haynes Sr. at (225) 936-9631 or revajhsr@gmail.com or Dr. Tommy Cain at (225) 921-8847 or cainandassn@aol.com.
Community Service: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Adjacent to The General Auto Insurance Agency, 5930 Plank Road. Highest Praise Family Worship Center will feed and clothe those in need. (225) 733-4648.
Hot Meal & Clothing: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. A free hot meal and clothing for those in need.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Service: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. K'Mesha L. Anderson, will speak. Everyone is invited. (225) 733-4648.
Youth & Young People Service: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak.
Men's Day: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Lamar Batiste, of Mount Gillion Baptist Church, will speak.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., The Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. The church will celebrate the Rev. Dr. Perry Wrights Jr.'s 31-year anniversary as pastor. Dr. Gil H. Wright and the New Light Missionary Baptist Church will be the special guests.
Tuesday, Nov. 20
Community Fest: Noon, New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. The church will gather for Thanksgiving dinner.
Wednesday, Nov. 21
Thanksgiving Worship: 7 p.m., Elm Grove Baptist Church, 1069 N. 38th St. New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church and Elm Grove Baptist Church will hold combined services.
Thursday, Nov. 29
Women in Spirit: Noon, St. Joseph Cathedral Parish Hall, 401 Main St. Motivational speaker, author and consultant Dima Ghawi will speak. To register, email wis@cathedralbr.org or call (225) 387-5928.
Friday, Nov. 30
Live Nativity and Concert: 7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. The church's live nativity will be followed by a special Christmas concert by The Foto Sisters. Both are free and open to the public. (225) 387-0617, ext. 233.
Saturday, Dec. 1
"Intimacy in All Relationships": 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Broadmoor Methodist Church Gym, 10230 Mollylea Drive. The Baton Rouge Al-Anon Information Service will host a workshop to help family and friends of alcoholics prepare for the holidays and new year. Cindy J., Tallahassee, Florida, will speak. Pre-registration includes lunch. Registration forms are on the Al-Anon website, batonrougealanon.org.
Clinton
Saturday, Nov. 10
United Faith Color Run: 8 a.m., Faith Presbyterian Church, 11659 Liberty St. Registration starts at 7 a.m., followed by a service at 8 a.m. and the 2-mile run at 8:30 a.m. Cost is $15 for the event, which honors veterans. (225) 683-8722.
Sunday, Nov. 11
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Saturday, Nov. 17
Musical Benefit: 5:30 p.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 8159 La. 961. The East Feliciana Male Chorus is holding a benefit musical for Brother Charles Norwood. All choirs, groups and soloist are invited. Contact Brother Robins at (504) 388-5106.
Sunday, Nov. 25
Pastor's Anniversary: 8 a.m., Mount Herman Baptist Church, 1293 North 36th St. The church will celebrate the 29th anniversary of its pastor, the Rev. Albert Anderson III. Brother James Scott Jr. will speak.
Covington
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Performance: 7:30 p.m., St. Joseph Abbey, 75376 River Road. Southeastern Louisiana University's Department of Music and Performing Arts will present Bella Voce in a choral performance, “Meditationes Sacrae” (Sacred Meditations). (985) 549-2184.
Denham Springs
Nov. 12-14
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Mount Hope Baptist Church, 206 Sullivan St. The Rev. Johnny Johnson, of Union Baptist Church in Brusly, will speak. Everyone is invited.
Hammond
Wednesday, Nov. 14
Lecture: 4 p.m., Southeastern's Student Union, room 2203. The Rev. Robin McCullough-Bade, executive director of the Interfaith Federation of Greater Baton Rouge, will talk about the rise of hate crimes in the U.S. at the inaugural Civility in Public Discourse lecture. Her lecture, “Religious Tolerance in an Age of Intolerance,” is free and open to the public. southeastern.edu/news_media/news_releases.
Plaquemine
Saturday, Nov. 10
Iberville Parish Minister's Conference: 9 a.m., Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot St. Event also includes Women's Auxiliary, Baptist Women's World Day of prayer, service and breakfast. Contact Loretta Pania (225) 776-0785.
Prayer Service/Breakfast: 9 a.m., Greater Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 23030 Talbot St. IPMC Woman's Auxiliary Baptist Women's World Day of Prayer celebration. (225) 776-0785.
Sunday, Nov. 18
Anniversary: 9:45 a.m., St. Peter Baptist, 58116 Court St. The church will celebrate its 150-year anniversary with the theme “A Firm Foundation in Christ.” The Rev. Carnel Joseph and the Congregations of Rock Zion in Addis and Mount Triumph of Donaldsonville will be guests. The public is invited. spbaptist@att.com.
Slaughter
Sunday, Nov. 11
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Tuesday, Nov. 13
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods will visit the nursing home. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak on the theme "Let us Continue to Give Thanks unto the Lord" Psalm 136:1-4.
Watson
Sunday, Nov. 11
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Nov. 11
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centerville, Mississippi
Sunday, Nov. 11
Service: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S.
Nov. 19-20
Youth Revival: 6:30 p.m. each night, Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S. Guests will include the Rev. Derrick Williams, pastor, and Liberty Baptist Church on Monday; the Rev. Michael Otkins, pastor, and Sherman Baptist Church on Tuesday. All are invited. (601) 645-0321.