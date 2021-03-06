Chris Spencer has been named president and CEO of the United Methodist Foundation of Louisiana, effective July 1.
Rob Fairly, current president and CEO, will retire at the end of June.
Located in Baton Rouge and founded in 1975, the foundation serves United Methodist churches, institutions and individuals within the Louisiana Annual Conference, providing financial guidance and education, loans and grants. It is one of the largest United Methodist Foundations in the denomination.
Spencer has served as the foundation’s development officer for south Louisiana since 2017. Prior to joining the foundation, he worked as a commercial banker, private banker and regional communications manager in a 24-year career with JPMorgan Chase in Baton Rouge and Dallas.
He received his bachelor's degree from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and his master's degree in business administration from LSU. A native of Charlotte, North Carolina, Spencer, his wife Karen and their two children have lived in Baton Rouge since 1998. He is an active member of First United Methodist Church of Baton Rouge and serves as board chairman of the YMCA of the Capital Area. Spencer has served on the boards of Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, Prevent Child Abuse Louisiana, University Laboratory School and the Baton Rouge Soccer Club.
“We are very fortunate to have had the leadership and success Rob Fairly has brought to the foundation for the past 23 years. And to have someone with Chris’ experience and heart for the church to assume the presidency is very promising for the Foundation’s future,” said Omer Davis, chairman of the foundation's board of directors.
Fairly began his employment at the foundation in 1998, first as a development officer, becoming executive vice president in 2005 and president and CEO in 2006. Under his management, the foundation's assets grew from $78.9 million to $199 million.