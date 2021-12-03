Chabad of Baton Rouge will again host a public menorah celebration on the steps of the State Capitol at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, the eighth night of Hanukkah.
“The lighting of the menorah at the State Capitol Building is a wonderful symbol of the religious diversity that is the hallmark of Louisiana and of this great country,” said Rabbi Peretz Kazen.
Complete with hot latkes, matza ball soup, traditional sufganiyot (jelly-filled doughnuts) and activities for children, including face painting and a gelt drop.
The event is free and open to the public.
Day of prayer
"A Day of Prayer for Our City" is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the State Capitol.
People are asked to meet on the steps of the Capitol to pray for Baton Rouge, said Kimberly Spruill, a Baton Rouge attorney and author.
Guest singer at Milldale
Southern gospel artist Ronny Hinson will be a special guest at Milldale Baptist Church's 10:15 a.m. service on Sunday, Dec. 5.
Hinson, of the gospel group The Hinsons, wrote the group's signature song, "The Lighthouse."
The church is located at 11950 Milldale Road, Zachary.
Service for seniors
Greater Mt. Carmel Baptist Church of Scotlandville will honor eight of its seniors' age 90-plus at its annual Senior Citizens Worship Service at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the church, 1414 Sora St.
The theme is "Senior Saints: Serving the Lord with Faithfulness" (Revelations 2:10).
Family, friends and the community are invited.