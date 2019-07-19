Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Tuesday, July 23
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
July 20-21
Singles' Ministry Weekend: Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The theme is "Singles Serving the Greater Cause." 11 a.m. Saturday with speaker Arlene Mossey at the church; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday is family day with activities, concessions and door prizes at Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Court.
Saturday, July 20
Scotlandville Interfaith Health Fair: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Greater Allen Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 6175 Scenic Highway. A heart health faith walk starts at 8 a.m., followed by the health fair, which will offer on-site screenings for blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol-glucose, foot health, hearing, vision and oral health. Education programs will include cancer awareness, heart health, mental health, nutrition, prescription medication management and tobacco use. There will be a safety house from the Baton Rouge Fire Department and Life Share Blood Bank Unit.
St. John Bible Institute: 10 a.m. to noon, St. John Bible Institute, 820 Rafe Mayer Road. Registration is open for the 2019-20 session. For information, call Bernice Ruth at (225) 774-1468.
Luncheon: 11 a.m., Embassy Suites Hotel, 4914 Constitution Ave. Women of Distinction Universal's 21st annual Women's Summit will hold its Heart-to-Heart Luncheon with Evangelist Christine Banks and speaker Bishop Samuel R. Blakes. Tickets are $45. (225) 892-4685 or opendoorfellowship.org/wdu-summit.
Gloryland Scholarship Awards Reception: 4 p.m., 2575 Michelli Drive, Baton Rouge. Attire is dressy. Free and open to the public.
Sunday, July 21
Communion Service: 7 a.m., Israelite Missionary Baptist Church of South Baton Rouge, 1841 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. Interim Pastor Emma Woods will speak.
Men's & Women's Day: 8 a.m., First Emmanuel Baptist Church, 575 Education St. Dr. Charles Southall III, of First Emanuel Baptist Church of New Orleans and Baton Rouge, will speak.
Youth Celebration: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Closing program for Summer Enrichment camp. Wear T-shirts, jeans and sneakers. Featuring youth choir along with the Rev. Rayford Iglehart and guitarist Kenny Acosta. Refreshments will be served.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Blue Mass: 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Catholic Church, 5354 Plank Road. The "Blue Mass" is for police officers and first responders. Lunch provided in St. Gerard Elementary cafeteria.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Family & Friends Day: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. The theme is “Family & Friends Building Relationships with One Another.” The Rev. Jermaine Brumfield Sr. and the Mount Gillion Baptist Church of Prairieville will be guests.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Men and Women Day: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
July 22-25
Vacation Bible School: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. nightly, Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Tuesday, July 23
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Wednesday, July 24
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, July 25
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Sunday, July 28
Sunday school: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and Worship service 9 a.m.
Pastor's Day: 3 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The church will celebrate the Rev. Van Smith Jr.'s 34th year as pastor. Pastor Donald R. Sterling, of Israelite and St. John Baptist churches, will speak. New Jerusalem and St. Peter combined choirs will open the service. Guest choirs will render special music. A reception will follow in the NJBC Fellowship Hall.
Backpack Giveaway: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., Greater St. Luke Baptist Church, 132 N. 23rd St. At the outreach event by Greater St. Luke Baptist and St. Luke's Episcopal, new backpacks filled with school supplies will be available. Families must preregister for this giveaway by July 21. Visit stlukesbr.org or call Tonya Robertson at (225) 346-1583 to register.
Monday, July 29
Back-to-School Block Party: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St. Featuring free haircuts, food, live music, school supplies, health screenings, community vendors, yoga, aerobics and voter registration. Pre-K through high school students are welcome. Shameka White, coordinator, (225) 278-6475.
July 31-Aug. 3
Spiritual Awakening & Homecoming: 6:30 p.m. nightly, Broadmoor United Methodist Church, 10230 Mollylea Drive. Wednesday — Women's Night, opens with a free reception with heavy hors d'oeuvres followed by a worship experience with the Rev. Dr. Alyce McKenzie and DeDe Jones; Thursday — Men's Night, focus is on healing the racial divide, with free dinner and speaker the Rev. Dr. Michael Waters; Friday — Kids + Teens Night, with the focus on standing up to bullies. The Rev. Brad Waggoner will lead the night that starts with snacks and ends with games. For youngsters entering K-12th grade and their parents; Saturday — A fais do-do for everyone with free jambalaya dinner and music by Corey Porche & the Podnuh AllStar Band. All are invited.
Clinton
Wednesday, July 24
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Ethel
Sunday, July 28
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, July 21
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Marrero
Tuesday, July 23
Bible Study and Teaching: 6:30 p.m., Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive. The Women of Wisdom Ministry will meet.
Sunday, July 28
Women's Day: Noon, Second Highway Baptist Church, 1533 Haydel Drive. The theme is "Purpose Filled Women of God," Proverbs 31:10 and Peter 4:8-11. Monica R. Henry, of Greater Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, will speak. Refreshments will be served.
Plaquemine
Sunday, July 21
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Saturday, July 20
Regional Faith Conference: 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., West Baton Rouge Conference Center, 2750 N. Westport Drive. The theme is "Miracle Working Faith."
Friday, July 26
Fellowship Banquet: 7 p.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. (225) 252-3316 or (225) 752-7969.
Sunday, July 28
Anniversary: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church will celebrate its 120-year anniversary. (225) 252-3316 or (225) 752-7969.
Slaughter
Sunday, July 21
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Dress is casual.
Tuesday, July 23
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, July 21
Anniversary: 7 a.m. and 2 p.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Creek Road. The church will celebrate its 150-year anniversary.
Watson
Sunday, July 21
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, July 21
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.