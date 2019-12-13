Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 14
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Dec. 14
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Religious Liberty Day: 11 a.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields.
Christmas Program: 2 p.m., Sterling Place Nursing Home, 3888 North Blvd. The nursing home ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church will host a Christmas program.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Through Dec. 14
Online Charity Auction: The Kingdom Group International, a local nonprofit promoting racial healing and unity, holding its online auction at kingdomgroup.co. Items include furniture, jewelry, art and more. Money raised will help support the ministry’s outreach programs. For information, call (225) 341-3009.
Shoe Drive: Youth ministries of the Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave., is conducting a shoe drive. Infant to adult sizes of new or gently used shoes of all types are needed. Shoes to be distributed on Youth Day, Dec. 14. For more information, contact (225) 356-4052 or bereanbatonrouge@gmail.com.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Christmas Boutique: Open 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sundays, and 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. (225) 383-4777, ext. 229.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Baptist Missionary Church, 1777 America St. Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Pentecost Sunday: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Concert: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. Kitty Cleveland will perform a "Sounds of Peace" concert, featuring songs and stories of the season. Refreshments in the parish hall following the concert.
Christmas Cantata: 6 p.m., Grace Covenant Church, 6868 Florida Blvd. Featuring worship and original songs.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Bible Study: 6 p.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Travelers Service: 7 p.m., First United Methodist Church gymnasium, 930 North Blvd. The Traveler's Service, for those who might be out of town (or not) during the regular Christmas Eve service, offers a Christmas meditation, Holy Communion and the lighting of candles and singing "Silent Night." A jazz trio will lead the music. Everyone is welcome.
Sunday, Dec. 22
A Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols: 5 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 205 N. Fourth St. A service filled with Christmas music in the English cathedral style sung by the church's chancel and treble choirs by candlelight and favorite Christmas carols sung by all. A reception follows.
Longest Night Service: 5:30 p.m., St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 8833 Goodwood Blvd. A special service of remembrance and healing to honor and recognize a loss of any kind. You can light a special votive candle in memory of a loved one, an unrealized dream or any source of heartache.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Service: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave.
Sunday, Dec. 29
Holy Eucharist: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Light refreshments will follow.
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship Program: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Dec. 29-31
EBR Ministers Conference Revival: 7 p.m. nightly. Sunday — New Salem Baptist Church, 318 Eddie Robinson Sr. Drive; Monday — McKowen Baptist Church, 1255 Louise St., Tuesday — Watch Meeting at Israelite Baptist Church, 1841 Thomas H. Deloitte Drive.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Praise and Worship: 4 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Watch Night Service: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Reid Temple African Methodist Episcopal Church, 11400 Glenn Dale Blvd. Featuring Gospel recording artist Brent Jones. 7 p.m. with the Rev. Demetrius Price and 10 p.m. with the Rev. Mark E. Whitlock Jr.
Clinton
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Darrow
Saturday, Dec. 14
Community Flea Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Hopeful Worship Center, 39067 La. 22. Free new and gently used items, including furniture, clothes, toys, home décor and more. There will also be Christmas gift giveaways and stocking stuffers for all ages and a chance to win a new barbecue grill valued at $300.
Denham Springs
Saturday, Dec. 14
Auction: 6 p.m., Watson Community Center, 35065 Old La. 16. Fundraiser for Live Oak Apostolic Church. All proceeds go toward the purchase of a new Sunday school building. Free registration and preview begins at 5 p.m. For more information, call (225) 405-4699 or (225) 715-3306.
Ethel
Sunday, Dec. 15
Youth Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Morganza
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Watch Meeting: 10:30 p.m., The Little Rock Baptist Church, 7191 La. 1.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Dec. 15
Anniversary: St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Nolon C. Carlin's 35-year anniversary as pastor. The Rev. Brandon Collins, pastor of The New Gideon Baptist Church, will speak.
Sunday, Dec. 21
Youth Christmas Program: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 2910 Warren St.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 15
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 17
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 15
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 15
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.