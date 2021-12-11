Authentically Anointed, a gospel group in Baton Rouge, will hold its Christmas concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at Redemption Life Fellowship Church, 2400 Debra Drive, Baker.
Featured performers for "The Gift, The Gain, The Assignment" include Jada Tanner, Erica Jones, Christina Rogers, Consuella Mitchell, Lakedra Fisher, Pastor Winton Anderson, Jhamarrick Campbell and Arthur Clayton, with Anointed for a Purposed.
The concert is free; masks are required.
Caroling, dinner at Spiritual Living center on Dec. 22
Unity of Baton Rouge is holding a 6 p.m. potluck dinner followed by caroling and Christmas candle lighting at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22. The event will take place at the Center for Spiritual Living, 15255 Jefferson Highway. For information, call (225) 755-3043.