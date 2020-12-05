Unity Baton Rouge is offering online and in-person dancing to Christmas carols from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12.
Set to simple steps, the dances can be done through the Zoom online platform or in-person with masks and social distancing. For more information, call (225) 755-3043 or (225) 317-4365.
A Chanukah box
Chabad of Baton Rouge has worked with Judaism UnBoxed, a premier creator of do-it-at-home crafts, to offer a unique Chanukah experience.
Judaism UnBoxed delivers to your door a fun-filled Chanukah baking experience that will create family memories. Each box contains age-appropriate hands-on Jewish learning and in-the-kitchen fun with two unique Chanukah baking experiences, including recipes, pre-measured ingredients, utensils and supplies and aprons.
For more information or to order your box, visit Chabadbr.com. Use code 225Chabad for a coupon savings.