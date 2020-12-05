The Unitarian Church of Baton Rouge has named the Rev. Nathan Ryan to be its new senior minister.
Ryan has served the church as associate minister for the past eight years and will assume his new position on Jan. 7.
“In Rev. Ryan, we will have a trusted, inspiring visionary with a passion for our liberal beliefs and for our commitment to community, equity, justice and diversity,” said Donna Yelverton, president of the church’s board of trustees.
A native of Slidell and a 2002 graduate of LSU, Ryan received his Master of Divinity degree from Meadville-Lombard Theological School in Chicago. He began his ministry in 2012 at the church, 8470 Goodwood Blvd., Baton Rouge.
When he was ordained by the congregation in 2013, Ryan made history as the church’s first ordination in its 61-year existence. He served under minister emeritus, the Rev. Steve Crump, until Crump’s retirement in 2019, and currently serves with interim minister, the Rev. Eric Posa.
Among his goals, Ryan said, are to have the church become a "keystone church … a spiritual destination in and around Baton Rouge” and “a church that truly reflects the diversity of Baton Rouge … a beloved community where all cultures are welcomed and celebrated.”
Ryan is a credentialed religious educator who served as religious education administrator and director of Lifespan Religious Education at the Live Oak Unitarian Universalist Church in Cedar Park, Texas. He served the First Unitarian Church of Dallas, Texas, as religious education administrator and then as director of lay ministries. He served a ministerial internship at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Rockville, Maryland. Ryan has also served in several capacities with the Unitarian Universalist Association and the Unitarian Universalist Ministers Association.