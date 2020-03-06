Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, March 7
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, March 10
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, March 7
Hour of Prayer: 10 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Service: 4 p.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday, March 8
Service: 8 a.m., Oasis Christian Church, 4524 E. Brookstown Drive. occbr.org, (225) 355-8274.
Sunday School: 8 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. Praise and worship service starts at 9 a.m.
Service: 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., St. Gerard Majella Church, 5354 Plank Road.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Bible study at 9:30 a.m.; service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Sunday School: 9:30 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. Communion service at 11 a.m. (225) 343-0322.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. Worship Service at 11 a.m.
Sunday School: 9:45 a.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. purposechurch.com, @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:30 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, 12855 Old Hammond Highway.
Communion Service: 10:45 a.m., Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 1204 St. Joseph St.
Service: 11 a.m., Jordan United Methodist Church, 4619 Stearns St.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, 222 Blount Road. greaterkingdavid.org, (225) 925-4077.
Service: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church of Scotlandville, 1920 Progress Road. Sunday School at 9:30 a.m.
Communion Service: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St.
Anniversary: 3 p.m., Cathedral of Faith Ministry, 2681 Valley St. The church will celebrate its 20th anniversary.
March 9-10
Lenten Mission: 7 p.m. nightly, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 2505 Stuart Ave. Author Marcellino D’Ambrosio, known as “Dr. Italy,” will speak Monday on "Getting More Out of Mass," and on Tuesday about “Personal Prayer: Pathway to Joy.” Fellowship and refreshments will follow in the Parish Hall.
March 9-11
Lenten Mission: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive. The Rev. Whitney Miller will speak on “Seasons, Cycles and Spiritual Lessons Learned … So What Really Matters?”
Tuesday, March 10
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St. (225) 343-0353.
March 10-12
Christian Leadership School: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1920 Progress Road. The theme is "Envisioning the Future Exceptionally as We Send Disciples for Christ." Courses are: Effective Bible Reading, with instructor the Rev. Ronald Robertson; The Doctrine of Prayer, with instructor Patsy Scott Johnson; and Rethinking Christian Education, with instructor the Rev. Melvin Rushing. This school is certified by the National Baptist Sunday School Publishing Board. For more information, contact Linda Coleman at (225) 778-1710.
Wednesday, March 11
Mid-Week Musical Program and Lunch: 10:30 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 930 North Blvd. "Florida Street Blowhards," a traditional jazz band, will play in the church gym with lunch following. Cost is $7. Reservations are appreciated. Call Dottie Anklam at (225) 383-4777, ext. 229. Enter from the America Street entrance. Parking in the church lot on America Street.
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Auxiliary Meeting: 3 p.m., T.J. Jemison Baptist Student Center, 724 Harding Blvd. The East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary will meet, focusing on the theme "A New Season."
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Service: 6:30 p.m., Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study Encounter and Fellowship: 7 p.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Food served afterward in dining area.
Thursday, March 12
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Friday, March 13
Bible Study: 5 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Stations of the Cross will follow Bible study.
Sunday, March 15
Women's Day: 9 a.m., Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Evangelist Augustine Kimble, of Austin, Texas, will speak. A 100-voice women's choir will perform.
Diocesan Scout Sunday: 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. Bishop Michael Duca will celebrate Mass. All Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and American Heritage Girls and their families are welcome. Scouts are to wear their uniforms and arrive by 10 a.m. Lunch will be served in the Parish Hall following Mass. For more information and to register, visit info.ccosbr.net.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. The church will celebrate its 133-year anniversary.
March 15-18
Corned Beef Sandwich Fundraiser: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Beth Shalom Synagogue, 9111 Jefferson Highway. Drive-through or order your $10 corned beef, tuna or egg salad sandwich meal at bethshalomyall.com/cbss or (225) 924-6773.
March 16-18
Revival: 7 p.m. nightly, Gloryland Baptist Church, 6745 Greenwell Springs Road. Intercessory prayer beginning at 6:30 p.m. Schedule: Monday — Dr. Angela Domingue, of Elm Grove Baptist Church; Tuesday — Dr. Lesia Washington, of Higher Ground Ministries; Wednesday — Judge Tameka Moore, of Victory and Power Ministry. Refreshments will be served nightly.
Saturday, March 21
Day of Prayer: 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive. The Marian Servants of the Eucharist are sponsoring a day of prayer, which begins with Mass celebrated by the Rev. Paul Yi. Presentations and prayer will be led by Diane Hemsoth and Mary Rousseau, leaders of the Marian Servants of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic School of Healing Prayer in St. Augustine, Florida. Theme of the day is “Be Healed 2020,” and topics will include "God’s Love vs. The Immovable Point"; "Forgiveness of Others and Self"; and "God Visits His People." A nonrefundable advance donation of $35 per person includes lunch. Register online at marianservants.com/donate.html or by sending a check made out to “Mary Mother of the Eucharist Community” to 7111 Village Maison Court, Unit 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70809.
Auxiliary Mission Outreach: 9:30 a.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1414 Sora St. East Baton Rouge Parish Woman Auxiliary Mission Outreach will meet.
Tuesday, March 24
Lenten Reflection Service: 6:30 p.m., St. Aloysius Church, 2025 Stuart Ave. The Stephen Ministry is sponsoring a Lenten Reflection Service, “Broken, Burden and Blessed.” Deacon Chauvin Wilkinson will lead the service in which candles will be lit representing grief, hope, courage, love and life. A reflection will be read for each candle, followed by personal reflection, prayer and journaling. (225) 343-6657.
March 24-26
Christian Leadership School: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Greater Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 1313 Sora St. The theme is "Envisioning the Future Exceptionally as We Send Disciples for Christ." Courses are: Effective Bible Reading, with instructor the Rev. Rodney Freeman; Baptist Doctrine with instructor Brother Henry Goines; and, a seminar for youth ministries, "Evangelizing Postmodern Youths/Grace with instructor Sister Brenda Moncriff. For more information, contact Linda Coleman at (225) 778-1710.
Clinton
Sunday, March 8
Worship Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Wednesday, March 11
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. (225) 683-5070.
Sunday, March 15
Kingdom Builders Program: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School at 10 a.m.
Denham Springs
Thursday, March 12
Prayer Services: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. The church will hold a Taizé prayer service, which follows a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship and peaceful, reflective prayer.
Ethel
Sunday, March 8
Worship Service: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Ushers Anniversary: 9 a.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
Sunday, March 29
Family and Friends Day/Unity Fellowship: 2 p.m., Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road.
New Roads
Saturday, Feb. 29
Ministers Conference: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 824 Main St. Registration starts at 7 a.m. for the Pointe Coupee Ministers Conference Christian Education Leadership School, which will offer these courses: Effective Bible Reading, instructor the Rev. Rodney Freeman; Survey of Roman, instructor Patsy Johnson; seminar on "Christian Education: The Way to Go and Give" for ages 12-17, instructor the Rev. Lois Leduff; youth seminar on "From Youth Membership to Youth Discipleship," instructor Joyce Benton. For more information, contact Herman Robinson, (225) 328-6913. The school is certified by Sunday School Publishing Board. Lunch provided. Open to the public.
Plaquemine
March 9-10
Revival Services: 7 p.m. nightly, St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The theme is "Keeping the Fire Burning During the Struggle." Prayer service precedes revival at 6:30 p.m. each night. Speaker is the Rev. Clyde McNell Sr., president of the Iberville Parish Ministers Conference and pastor of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Plaquemine and New Light Baptist Church in Grosse Tete.
Rosedale
Sunday, March 15
Men and Women's Day: 3 p.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. Brother Roy Hawkins, of Saint United Methodist Church, will speak.
Slaughter
Sunday, March 8
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, March 10
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Saturday, March 7
Mission Workshop: 9 a.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 9109 Tunica Trace. The Fourth District Woman's Auxiliary will hold its mission workshop.
Sunday, March 8
Choir Anniversary: 2:30 p.m., Rosedown Baptist Church, 12907 La. 10. Guest choir will be the St. Luke No. 2 Baptist Church Choir, of Woodville, Mississippi. Special guests will be the East Feliciana Male Chorus.
St. Gabriel
Saturday, Feb. 29
Church Anniversary: 6 p.m., First Mount Carmel Baptist Church, 2105 Bayou Paul Lane. The church will celebrate its 152-year anniversary and have a Black History Month musical.
Watson
Sunday, March 8
Service: 10 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study is at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, March 8
Service: 8 a.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A.
Wednesday, March 11
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road.
Sunday, March 15
Pastoral Anniversary: 3 p.m., Oak Grove Christian Center Church, 8755 Port Hudson-Pride Road. The church will celebrate the anniversary of Bishop Oren Ruth Sr. Bishop Elliott Brown, of Light of Christ Fellowship No. 2, will speak.