Beginning this fall, the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute will open in Baton Rouge.
Rabbi Peretz Kazen has taught more than 100 Jewish classes since moving to Baton Rouge in 2015, but now he’s taking it to a new level. This summer, Kazen traveled to New York to attend a series of inaugural training seminars in advance of the upcoming launch of the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute.
“At the heart of Jewish culture, there has always been Jewish learning — an engaged and vibrant meeting of minds,” Kazen said. “We’re excited to be able to bring this open and interactive learning environment to our community.”
JLI uses cutting-edge pedagogic techniques to unlock the wisdom and life messages found within Judaism’s ancient texts, he said.
This month, JLI will offer "Wrestling with Faith." The six-session course will be held from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Oct. 23, at the East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The first session is free. Cost for the course is $89, with a 15 percent discount for couples.
The course in February will be "Crime and Consequence" and in May, "With All My Heart."
The courses are offered concurrently in over 360 communities spanning five continents, allowing students to begin and continue a course whether at home or away.
All JLI courses are open to the entire Jewish community, and people do not need to be a member of any particular synagogue or temple to attend.
Interested students should call (225) 267-7047 or visit myJLI.com for registration and other course-related information.