A pet blessing will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, at Unity Baton Rouge, Church of Christianity, 15255 Jefferson Highway. Call (225) 755-3043 for more information.
Country gospel night
A Night of Country Gospel and Southern Gospel Music will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at Good News Fellowship Church 13101 La. 442 in Tickfaw. The Rev. Mike Vaughn will kick off the show followed at 7:30 p.m. by Greg Sullivan. This is a free concert; donations will be accepted. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. A concession stand will be available. For more information, contact Barbara Vaughn at (985) 974-0507 or visit mvmgoodnews.com.