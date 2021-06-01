“Part of me was left in Auschwitz, but not the better part,” Dr. Edith Eger said.
At 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, the Holocaust survivor and psychologist who specializes in treating of post-traumatic stress disorder will give an online presentation hosted by Chabad of Metairie, Uptown and Baton Rouge. The session, which costs $25, is open to the public. Register at jewishlouisiana.com/editheger.
Eger, 93, was sent to Auschwitz at 16, where she endured unimaginable experiences, including being ordered to dance for the notorious Dr. Josef Mengele, who killed her parents.
Eger is a human dignity advocate and award-winning author. She authored the 2017 New York Times bestseller, “The Choice: Embrace the Possible,” — a book Oprah Winfrey said left her “forever changed” — and the 2020 follow-up, “The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life.”
“This program is about taking horrors and memories from the Holocaust through survivors’ testimony, and making them tools for positive Jewish action and making our world a better place,” said Rabbi Peretz Kazen, of Chabad of Baton Rouge.
In “The Choice,” Eger tells her own story and that of people she has helped heal. Thousands of readers wrote to tell her how the book inspired them to confront their own pasts and try to heal their pain, and many asked her to write a follow-up how-to book.
“That’s how ‘The Gift’ came about,” she said. “Every page in ‘The Choice’ was written with a lot of tears, and I thought I was done — but I wasn’t.”
In “The Gift: 12 Lessons to Save Your Life,” Eger describes “imprisoning beliefs,” including fear, grief, anger, secrets, stress, guilt, shame and avoidance, and how she overcame them and helped others to do so.