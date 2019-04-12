Composer and musician Michael McDowell will perform "Listen & Reflect: The Passion Like You've Never Experienced" at 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 15616 Jefferson Highway.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are $15 and must be shown at the door. Tickets are $20 at the door. Visit mcdowellpianist.com for tickets and more information.
McDowell brings his signature musical interpretation to the passion and crucifixion of Jesus. Coupled with a specially written narration, McDowell will improvise as the audience reflects on this powerful, historically based account of the events leading up to the first Easter Sunday.
"When we first set out to do a 'Passion' show, a couple of things were uncompromisable in the production planning," McDowell said. "To begin, the arrest and subsequent crucifixion of Jesus as a subject of the Roman Empire is a well-documented historical event and should be treated as such. Our wonderful co-writer, Amy Geeding, went to great lengths to ensure the historical accuracy of our script while creating a scripturally-based account of Holy Thursday evening through Good Friday afternoon in one well-paced narrative."
McDowell is also adamant about presenting the crucifixion in a realistic way.
"We also felt very strongly that our script wouldn't hold back in telling the story of Jesus' crucifixion for what it was — a grisly murder both religiously and politically motivated, carried out over several hours according to Roman law before the Jewish Sabbath and Passover rituals of the following day," he said. "Personally, when I think of the Christ's Passion, several major pieces come to mind — the garden, a scourging and the long road to Golgotha upon which he fell three times before eventually being crucified and perishing on a cross."
McDowell also wants his audience to remember that Jesus experienced temptations, fear and humiliation on his way to the cross.
"We have tried our best to portray these events through the eyes of Jesus, his captors, and his friends and family who often were just steps away but unable to help their bloodied friend and companion," he said.