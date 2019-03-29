Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, March 30
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, April 2
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Saturday, April 6
Musical Banquet: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., City of Baker Municipal Center, 3325 Groom Road. The Organized Lay and Pastor Aide Ministries of Days Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church are hosting a Musical Banquet. Admission is $30; attire is church wear. For more information or to purchase a ticket, contact Bonnie Butler at (225) 939-2200.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, March 30
Communion Service: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. The Ordinance of Humility (footwashing) is at 10:35 a.m.
Youth Ministries/Family Night Out: 6 p.m., Martin Luther King Christian Academy, 4295 Prescott Court. Family night out activities. A farewell to visiting Pastor Jordaan Houston will follow.
Sunday, March 31
Senior Citizen Program: 7 a.m., Rock Zion Baptist Church, 3996 Billops St. Judge John Michael Guidry will speak.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Anniversary: 9 a.m., St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, 1334 Napoleon St. The anniversary of the Rev. Derrick Shavers as pastor will be celebrated.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Lena S. Johnson Scholarship: 11 a.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St.
Men's & Women's Day Program: 11 a.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St. The Rev. Lefete Tucker Sr., of Macedonia and Mount Calvary Baptist churches in Independence, will speak on the theme “Men and Women Blessed by God.” All are welcome.
International Worship Service: 11 a.m., St. Michael and All Angel's Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. The Rev. Kirkland “Skully” Knight will conduct services. Everyone is invited to enjoy international cuisine after services.
Fruit of the Spirit: 11 a.m., Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 1743 Convention St. The Rev. Wilford Fontenot will speak. The Rock Zion Baptist Church youth will present a liturgical dance.
Mission Celebration: 11 a.m., Mount Zion Baptist Church, 1920 Progress Road. The Rev. Larry Roberson will speak on the theme "Endurance in Christ."
Music Video Release: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., AMC Movie Theater, Mall of Louisiana. Law of Life Ministries will present the "Law of Life" music video with appearances by Chief Apostle Dr. Lloyd Benson, Sr., Apostle Willie Brooks, Apostle Bertha Brown, Apostle Brenda Cherry, Francene Smith and Apostle and Lady Mardia Scott. Admission is $10.
Delta Folk Music and Storytelling: 5 p.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Crosby Lane will give a free concert of church hymns, classic folk, pop songs and originals. A love offering will be taken.
Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Gospel Rap Event: 7 p.m., Living Faith Christian Center, 6375 Winborne Ave. The For the People Tour honors Gospel rap trailblazers. Tickets available at goodeveningent.com. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Monday, April 1
Nursing Home Visit: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Mount Gideon Baptist Church Mission Ministry, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. The Rev. Emily Stewart will speak.
Tuesday, April 2
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 Buchanan St.
Wednesday, April 3
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Lenten Reflections: 6:30 p.m., St. Agnes Church, 749 East Blvd. At this week's Lenten Reflections, Dr. Thomas J. Neal, professor of pastoral and spiritual Theology at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, will present a reflection on the Fourth Word: “My God, My God, Why have You forsaken Me?” Matthew 27:46. Confessions at 5 p.m., Mass at 5:30 p.m., Divine Mercy Chaplet at 6 p.m., Lenten Reflection immediately following at 6:30 p.m. All are invited.
Spring Revival: 7 p.m., Donaldson Chapel Baptist Church, 2501 Gracie St. The pastors will be: April 3 — the Rev. Geoffrey Sykes, of St. Mary Baptist Church in Plaquemine and Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Zachary; April 10 — the Rev. Dan Alexander, of New Prospect Baptist Church; and April 17 — the Rev. Robert Scott, of Nathaniel Baptist Church in Centreville.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, April 4
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
April 5-7
"Godspell": 7 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, First Presbyterian Church, 763 North Blvd. As reimagined by director Terry Byars, the musical will include such characters as Eliza Doolittle, Shirley Temple, Dorothy from "The Wizard of Oz" and Annie Oakley re-enacting the Passion and the triumph of Christ. Free and open to the public. A love offering will be taken.
Sunday, April 10
Meeting: 3 p.m., The Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church, 6274 Scenic Highway. A meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish Woman's Auxiliary, with the focus on "The Glory of God." All are invited.
Sunday, April 14
Palm Sunday/Historic Site Dedication: 10:55 a.m., Camphor Memorial United Methodist Church, 8742 Scenic Highway. "Christ Outside the Walls." Casual dress.
Palm Sunday Service: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "The Lord Now Has Need of You Today," Mark 11:1-11.
Thursday, April 18
Maundy Thursday Service: 6:30 p.m., Comite Baptist Church, 12250 Greenwell Springs Road. (225) 275-3382.
Friday, April 19
Downtown Way of the Cross: 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., St. Joseph Cathedral, 401 Main St. The procession begins at St. Joseph Cathedral, travels a 14-station route throughout the State Capitol grounds, returning to the cathedral. Community advocates, church leaders and representatives from local nonprofits will lead, stopping at each station to read the mysteries of Christ and reflect upon them as they relate to the suffering of the poor, illiterate, sick, imprisoned and unborn.
Clinton
Sunday, March 31
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, April 4
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Denham Springs
Wednesday, April 17
Taize–Prayer Service: 7 p.m., St. Francis Episcopal Church, 726 Maple St. The service follows a rhythm of music, scripture reading, prayer and silence to encourage meditative worship, and peaceful, reflective prayer. All are invited.
Ethel
Sunday, March 31
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., Unity Fellowship Beachum Grove Baptist Church, 8877 Battle Road. The Rev. Dr. Gil H. Wright, pastor of New Light Missionary Baptist Church, will speak.
Gonzales
Saturday, March 30
Springfest/Community Day: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla. The event will include health screenings, interactive workshops, fun and games for children. Local vendors will sell clothing and household goods. This event is a partnership with the Western Baton Rouge-New Orleans District of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.
Jackson
Saturday, April 6
Workshop: 9 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 996 La. 68. The ministers and deacons wives of the Emmanuel Baptist Church Aid Association will hold a workshop on “Building for Tomorrow.” Speakers include the Rev. Yolanda T. Batiste, the Rev. Stanley Plain, Dr. Vinnie Marcell, Sister Ann Sanders and Sister Tonja Early Granville.
Plaquemine
Sunday, March 31
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Port Allen
Sunday, March 31
Service: 8 a.m., Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 950 Seventh St. The church is changing its service times to 8 a.m.
Saturday, April 6
Gospel Explosion: 6 p.m., The Second Baton Church, 3261 S. Pacific Road. The West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir will hold its annual Gospel Explosion featuring the Legendary Lighthouse Gospel Singers, Shirley & the Gospel Determinators, Jermaine Hawkins & the Harvey Spiritual Singers, and Terrell Griffin & Davocairs. Donation of $15 and $20 at the door. Choir members are selling tickets or call (225) 344-2103.
Tuesday, April 9
Spring Crusade Reading: 7 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. The Rev. Henry J. Brown, pastor of First Emmanuel and Star of Bethlehem churches in Baton Rouge, will speak from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Music by combined choirs, with guest soloist Marlise D. Samuels from Shiloh Baptist Church of Port Allen.
Slaughter
Sunday, March 31
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, April 2
Bible Class: 7 p.m., St. James Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
St. Francisville
Sunday, March 31
Women's Ministry Program: 11 a.m., Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church, 10064 Jones Vaughn Creek Road. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme: "Women of God using God's Power."
Tuesday, April 9
Nursing Home Visit: 10 a.m., Country Manor Nursing Home, 15243 La. 10. The Sherobee Missionary Baptist Church Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit. Sister Hannah McQuirter will speak.
Tickfaw
Friday, April 5
Gospel Music Fest: 6:30 p.m., Good News Fellowship Church, 13101 La. 442 W. Mike Vaughn and Glynn Fendlason will host a Southern Gospel Music Fest. Special guests are Calm Assurance from Columbia Mississippi. A free concert; a love offering will be taken. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., singing starts at 6:30 p.m. Concession stand open with plate lunches, hot dogs, nachos and desserts. (985) 974-0507, mvmgoodnews.com.
Watson
Sunday, March 31
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, March 31
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.