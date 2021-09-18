St. Mark United Methodist Church, 6217 Glen Oaks Drive, will Celebrate UMW and Women’s Day at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. The Rev. Linda Joseph, retired clergy of the Louisiana Annual Conference, will speak.
The theme of the event, which is open to the public, is “Mission Yesterday, Today, Forever.”
Joseph, who is retired from the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, completed her seminary studies at Gammon School of Theology in Atlanta and Dillard University in New Orleans. She became a deacon in the Louisiana Conference. While in seminary she did volunteer work for Hospice of Baton Rouge. She is certified through Jetson Correctional Facility to serve with Epiphany Ministry of Louisiana. Her missionary endeavors have taken her to Rio Bravo, Mexico, and Cape Town, South Africa as well as the Holy Land.
At the event, face masks will be required at all times; temperature checks will be taken upon entering the church building; and social distancing will be enforced.
For additional information, call the church office at (225) 357-6150.