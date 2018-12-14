Deadline for religion bulletins is noon Monday. Email religion@theadvocate.com.
Baker
Saturday, Dec. 15
Service: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, email inkovenant@aol.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Bible Class: 10 a.m., InKovenant Ministries' Healing School, 14000 Plank Road. (225) 937-3242, inkovenant@aol.com.
Baton Rouge
Saturday, Dec. 15
Prayer Breakfast: 9 a.m., The Unity Center, 910 N. Acadian Thruway E. The breakfast highlights and celebrates the Summer Art Camp, Angel Tree at Dufrocq Elementary and community services provided in the Eden Park area through reading and math tutorial programs. Guests are encouraged to donate $20 (or more) to this ministry. RSVP by text at (225) 252-2061 by Monday.
Recovery from Divorce Workshop: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., St. George Catholic Church, 7808 St. George Drive. A 13-week divorce support program begins early next year. This two-hour workshop will provide information about this important step in healing. The program is based on the book and workbook "Divorced. Catholic. Now What?." To sign up, email Gretchen Schneider at gretchensburton@gmail.com or Angela Falgoust at afalgoust@staloysiusparish.com.
Youth Day: 11 a.m., The Berean Seventh-day Adventist Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Students from elementary school through post-university will recount the life of Jesus with corresponding songs. The program continues with the 5 p.m. recognition of those who contributed to the church's 2018 youth ministry. Youth leaders Marque and Roquel McCarter will distribute certificates and gifts to the year's participants. Refreshments will follow in the fellowship hall.
Sunday, Dec. 16
Holy Communion: 7 a.m., Little Rising Sun Baptist Church, 1275 S. 16th St. The Rev. Emma Woods, interim pastor, will give Holy Communion.
Service: 7:30 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Sunday School: 9 a.m., Nazarene Baptist Church, 1707 Spanish Town Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 344-1743.
Sunday School, New Members Class: 9:30 a.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Service at 11 a.m. (225) 358-7772.
Service: 10 a.m., The Church of Scientology Mission of Baton Rouge, 9716 Airline Highway. (225) 928-7804.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Purpose Church, 124 N. Third St. PurposeChurch.co or @PurposeChurchLA.
Communion Service: 10:30 a.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Service: 10:30 a.m., Stevendale Baptist Church, 16545 Old Hammond Highway. Continental breakfast fellowship and Bible studies for all ages at 9 a.m.
Service: 10:45 a.m., Broadmoor Presbyterian Church, 9340 Florida Blvd.
Young People and Youth Christmas Program: 11 a.m., Beech Grove Baptist Church, 9455 Elm Grove Garden Drive. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on the theme "The Reason for the Christmas Season," Isaiah 9:6.
Service: 11 a.m., Greater King David Church, 222 Blount Road.
Christmas Gala: 4 p.m., New Jerusalem Baptist Church, 1627 Thomas H. Delpit Drive. The annual Christmas gala will include food, door prizes, gifts, music and fellowship. Special guest will be trumpeter John Gray. Contact Angela Dukes for more information at (225) 343-3673. njbaptistchurch.com.
Communion Service: 5 p.m., Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1901 Missouri St.
Candlelight Service: 5 p.m., Fairview Baptist Church, 1636 Braddock St.
Monday, Dec. 17
Nursing Home Visitation: 10 a.m., Heritage Manor Nursing Home, 1335 Wooddale Blvd. The Greater Mount Gideon Mission, under the direction of the Rev. Emma Woods, will visit with Christmas gifts for residents and will present a Christmas program. The Revs. Manley Motoyor and Emily Stewart and Sister Dorothy Anderson and others will speak.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Bible Study: 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sweet Home Baptist Church, 343 W. Buchanan St.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Bible Study: 11 a.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 7305 Harry Drive. (225) 927-4035.
Bible Study: 6 p.m., New Sunlight Missionary Baptist Church, 1777 America St. (225) 343-2575.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Greater King David Baptist Church, 222 Blount Road. (225) 775-2343.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Mount Gillion Baptist Church, 346 E. Buchanan St.
Praise & Worship Service: 6:30 p.m., The Berean Seventh-day Church, 4555 Fairfields Ave. Every Wednesday.
Service: 7 p.m., Victory International Ministries, 10120 Florida Blvd. Every Wednesday.
Midweek Service: 7 p.m., Promised Land Baptist Church, 7234 Plank Road. Bible study and children's church. (225) 358-7772.
Bible Study: 7 p.m., Power in the Word World Ministries, Camelot College campus, 2618 Wooddale Blvd.
Thursday, Dec. 20
Bible Study: 5:30 p.m., St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church, 1620 77th Ave. Every Thursday.
Bible Study: 6:30 p.m., Highest Praise Family Worship Center, 1965 Highland Road. (225) 733-4648.
Special Performance: 7:30 p.m., Hartley-Vey Studio at the Manship Theatre, 100 Lafayette St. Christ in the City presents "All You Need is Love: A Beatles Celebration to Heal the World," featuring the Rev. Bill Miller and the North Shore Revolution Band. $20. manshiptheatre.org.
Sunday, Dec. 30
Mission Program: 11 a.m., Greater Mount Gideon Baptist Church, 205 Alice St. The Rev. Emma Woods will speak on "Walking with God on a Mission."
Clinton
Sunday, Dec. 16
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Sunday School, 10 a.m. (225) 683-5070.
Wednesday, Dec. 19
Bible Study: 7 p.m., St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 6148 Gilead Road. Every Wednesday. (225) 683-5070.
Gonzales
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Community Conversations: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Trinity African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1420 S. Darla Ave., Gonzales. This monthly event brings together community stakeholders and people from all walks of life for discussion. The topic is fire safety with speakers from the Louisiana Capital-West Chapter of the American Red Cross and the Gonzales Fire Department. Free and open to the public.
Plaquemine
Sunday, Dec. 23
Service: 9:45 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. (225) 687-2384.
Anniversary: 11 a.m., St. Matthew Baptist Church, 22910 Warren St. The church will celebrate the Rev. Nolan Carlin's 34 years as pastor with a theme of "Honoring A Man of God Who Leads with Love." The Rev. Christine Dawson-Butler, pastor of Mount Cyrene Baptist Church in Plaquemine, will speak.
Grand River United Methodist Church, 30825 La. 75. (225) 659-7775.
Monday, Dec. 24
Christmas Eve Service: 5:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, First United Methodist Church, 23645 Church St. Music by Dr. and Mrs. Michael Berthelot. (225) 687-2384.
Christmas Eve Service: 6:45 p.m., Grand River United Methodist Church, 30825 La. 75. Music by Dr. and Mrs. Michael Berthelot.
Christmas Eve Service: 7 p.m., St. Peter Baptist Church, 58116 Court St. Following the service will be a festive fellowship, door prizes, food and treats.
Ponchatoula
Sunday, Dec. 16
Lessons & Carols Service: 3 p.m., All Saints Episcopal Church, 250 W. Hickory St. The church's hosts “Lessons and Carols.” Readers from Southeastern Louisiana University and the community will present Advent scripture lessons. Music will include favorite Advent hymns accompanied by organist/choirmaster Brother Mark Square, Southeastern graduate violinist Sungkyung Woo and local high school musicians.
Port Allen
Friday, Dec. 21
Christmas Concert: 7 p.m., Shiloh Baptist Church, 950 N. Seventh St. The West Baton Rouge Parish Mass Choir will hold its annual Christmas concert.
Sunday, Dec. 23
Community Christmas Musical: 4 p.m., Scott United Methodist Church, 310 Atchafalaya St.
Rosedale
Sunday, Dec. 9
Family & Friends Day: 2 p.m., Hartzell United Methodist Church, 15630 Live Oak St. The Rev. Warren LeJeune, pastor of the Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church in Maringouin, and the congregation will be special guests.
Slaughter
Sunday, Dec. 16
Service: 11:30 a.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane.
Tuesday, Dec. 18
Bible Class: 6 p.m., St. James Baptist Church, 10151 Noel Thomas Lane. Every Tuesday.
St. Francisville
Monday, Dec. 31
New Year's Eve Worship Service: 10 p.m., Magnolia Full Gospel Baptist Family Life Center, 7910 U.S. 61 N. (225) 635-5422.
Watson
Sunday, Dec. 16
Service: 10:15 a.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 36890 La. 16. Also a 6 p.m. service. Bible study at 9:15 a.m. riversidebc.com.
Zachary
Sunday, Dec. 16
Service: 9 a.m., Open Door Fellowship Life Center, 4415 Ave. A. (225) 654-1000.
Centreville, Mississippi
Sunday, Dec. 16
Service: 11 a.m., Nathaniel Baptist Church, 5032 Mississippi 33 S.